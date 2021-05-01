Texas A&M softball team drops another to No. 17 Kentucky

“We certainly had our opportunities, especially early on,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “We strand 10 runners. We talk about how important it is to get off to a quick start. We had our chances early and couldn’t make it happen.”

That also was the case Friday night as the first two batters reached, but A&M didn’t score.

“It’s such a game of timely hitting,” Evans said. “You look at what Kentucky did today. They hung on long enough to put a couple of hits together.”

Kentucky scored first in the pitchers’ duel, taking advantage of first baseman Lee dropping a two-out throw in the top of the seventh. Tatum Spangler followed with an RBI triple.

Lee atoned for the error by hitting the first pitch she saw in the bottom of the inning well over the center-field fence for her 22nd homer of the season.

“That’s what great players do,” Evans said. “I know what [the error] had to feel like to her, and for her to go up and have some control over the outcome, to go up and hit that ball. Who does that? Only great players do that.”