Texas A&M softball team downs Minnesota to earn shot at top-ranked Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. — Texas A&M came to the Norman Regional a year ago and didn’t even get to play the host Oklahoma Sooners. That won’t be the case this year as the Aggies grabbed a 5-1 victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA softball regional.

The Aggies (30-26) advance to play top-ranked Oklahoma (50-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the winners’ bracket of the Norman Regional. The defending national champion Sooners rolled to a 14-0, five-inning victory over Prairie View A&M as Nicole May threw a no-hitter.

The Aggies, who lost eight of their last 10 games, spotted Minnesota (26-25-1) a 1-0 lead in the third inning, but the regional’s second seed took the lead with some clutch two-out hitting.

A&M tied the game in the bottom of the third as freshman Katie Dack and sophomore Trinity Cannon hit back-to-back singles to score Haley Lee, who drew a two-out walk. Lee then gave the Aggies a 3-1 lead in the fourth with a two-run single.

Sophomore Grace Uribe gave A&M insurance runs with a two-run homer in the sixth. It was the second homer of her career.

“Offensively, once we settled in after our first round of at-bats, I thought we did a really nice job with key hits in timely moments,” A&M head coach Jo Evans said. “We did a really nice job to keep pressure on Minnesota.”

As a pinch hitter, Uribe struck out in the fourth with two runners in scoring position for the second out of the inning, but sophomore Rylen Wiggins battled for an eight-pitch at-bat to load the bases. All-American Lee then lined a 2-1 pitch hard into center field off Minnesota starting pitcher Emily Leavitt (14-10). The rally started with freshmen Koko Wooley and Cayden Baker getting back-to-back one-out singles.

A&M gave Minnesota its first run.

Sara Kinch battled for a 10-pitch walk. Kayla Chavez failed to get down a sacrifice bunt, popping up to A&M catcher Lee, who tried to pick off pinch runner MacKenzie Denson at first base. Lee’s throw ricocheted off Denson’s foot into foul territory along the right-field line, allowing Denson to reach third.

Minnesota’s Lauren Espalin weakly grounded to third baseman Cannon, who was playing in. Cannon threw out Espalin at first, but Denson beat the throw home by first baseman Mariana Torres.

A&M freshman starting pitching Emiley Kennedy (12-11) and senior Makinzy Herzog combined on a four-hitter, striking out four with two walks.

“I thought our pitchers were outstanding today,” Evans said. “They attacked the strike zone, and they gave us a chance to get easy outs.”

Minnesota threatened to score in the top of the seventh. Kennedy returned to the circle after Herzog retired the leadoff batter. Makenna Dowell reached on an error by Torres, and Delanie Cox walked. Sara Kinch struck out, but Kayla Chavez singled to load the bases. Espalin grounded out to second baseman Wiggins to end the game.

A&M had nine hits, two by Wooley. Minnesota senior Natalie DenHartog had half of her team’s four hits in reaching base for the 16th straight game.

Minnesota will play Prairie View at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in an elimination game. The A&M-Oklahoma loser will play the Minnesota-Prairie View winner at 6 p.m.

The Sooners hit four homers against Prairie View (20-29), including three in an eight-run fourth inning. Jocleyn Alo hit a two-run shot for an 11-0 lead, and Grace Lyons added a three-run blast and Turiya Coleman another two-run shot.