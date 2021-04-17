Texas A&M softball team can't find big hit in 3-1 loss to Ole Miss

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ole Miss’ Paige Smith doubled to start the fifth, the third straight inning the Rebels’ leadoff hitter reached. She took third on a sacrifice bunt and scored on Jessica Puk’s sacrifice fly to tie the game. With two outs, Ole Miss loaded the bases on two walks and a single. Gabby Alvarez lined a shot down the left-field line that was foul by inches or it would have scored at least two, but she eventually popped up.

The Rebels took the lead in the sixth. Whitley walked with one out and scored on Smith’s second double. Smith went to third on a wild pitch. A&M senior third baseman Dani Elder booted a grounder by Autumn Gillespie, leaving runners on the corners. Puk followed with another sacrifice fly.

Ole Miss won despite going 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position, while A&M went 0 for 6.

“I could tell our kids [were] getting a little frustrated,” Evans said. “We did strike the ball well at times.”

Freshman Rylen Wiggins hit a trio of line drives but all three were caught, including one by shortstop Mikayla Allee over her head to end the fourth. A hit would have scored at least one of the two runners on base. Wiggins’ other outs led off innings in which two more batters reached each frame.