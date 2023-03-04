WACO — The Texas A&M softball team bounced back from a 4-0 loss to Sam Houston State with a 3-0 victory over 21st-ranked Baylor as sophomore left-hander Emiley Kennedy pitched a no-hitter against the Lady Bears on Saturday afternoon at Getterman Stadium.

Kennedy (5-1) struck out six and walked four. She threw 114 pitches, 63 for strikes.

“I was hitting my spots and trusting my defense,” Kennedy said.

Her toughest inning was the fourth as Baylor loaded the bases with two walks and a hit batter, but Kennedy got Sydney Callazos to fly out to end the threat.

“She made big pitches when she needed to make them,” A&M coach Trisha Ford said.

The second out of the fourth inning was a diving catch by sophomore center fielder Ellie Enright. A&M didn’t make an error after committing one in six straight games.

“Everything was falling our way that game,” Kennedy said.

A&M (13-5) scored its runs in the seventh off RyLee Crandall (4-1), who loaded the bases with walks to super senior Morgan Smith and freshman Riley Valentine sandwiched around junior Trinity Cannon getting hit by a pitch.

A&M scored a run on junior Grace Uribe’s grounder to first baseman Kaci West, who knocked the ball down and retired Uribe at first. Freshman Keely Williams followed with a two-run double. Williams had two of A&M’s six hits.

Baylor (14-2) went down in order in the seventh to end its 10-game winning streak.

A&M’s bats were quiet in the opener against Sam Houston graduate right-hander Emma Guidon, who threw a five-hitter as the Aggies went 1 for 11 with runners on base. Guidon (2-2) struck out two and walked one over seven innings.

The Bearkats (8-10) had only two hits off A&M senior right-hander Shaylee Ackerman (3-2), who struck out five and walked two in 4 1/3 innings.

SHSU’s Tricia Yarotsky hit a one-out triple in the first and scored on a passed ball. In the sixth, Lexington’s Kylie Hobbs, now a junior with the Bearkats, walked and Hannah Schaeffer reached on a fielder’s choice. Haleigh Carter also reached on a fielder’s choice with pinch runner Chandler Talbot scoring. Junior Emily Telg, who is from Caldwell, followed with a two-run double.

It was only SHSU’s second victory against A&M in 60 games.

“We have to flush [it],” Ford said she told her team afterward. “We did not play our game, and we can either point fingers or we can come together and get tighter and let’s scrap together and compete our butts off in the box, on the mound and in playing defense.”

Baylor bounced back from the loss to A&M with a 9-8 victory over the Bearkats, scoring six runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Hall of Fame coach Bob Brock, who started the Baylor program (1980-81) and coached at both A&M (1982-1996) and SHSU (2002-18), was honored between games. Brock won a trio of national championships at A&M.

A&M will end play at Baylor’s Ode to Joy Invitational on Sunday against Sam Houston State at 11 a.m. and the Lady Bears at 3 p.m.