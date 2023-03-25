LEXINGTON, Ky. — Texas A&M’s Grace Uribe and Emily Leavitt combined on a three-hit shutout to complete a doubleheader sweep of No. 13 Kentucky in Southeastern Conference softball action Saturday afternoon at John Cropp Stadium.

Sophomore right-hander Leavitt (6-4) didn’t allow a hit in 2 1/3 innings to complete a 10-0, five-inning run-rule victory over the Wildcats in the second game.

Kentucky (19-7-1, 3-2) scored five runs in the opener, but the Aggies (19-10, 4-4) stormed back for a 14-13 victory, scoring five runs in the seventh capped by a three-run homer by freshman Keely Williams for a 14-11 lead. Junior Trinity Cannon opened the inning with a home run.

Kentucky pulled within 14-13 on a two-run homer by Grace Lorsung. Meeko Harrison followed with a single and stole second, but A&M senior right-hander Shaylee Ackerman (5-3) struck out pinch hitter Karissa Harrison to end the game.

The second game was less suspenseful as A&M scored in all but one inning.

“What I really was happy with was in Game 2, coming back out and setting the tone from the very get-go and just not letting up,” A&M head coach Trisha Ford said.

Williams hit another three-run homer for an 8-0 lead in the fourth. Freshman Aiyana Coleman added a solo shot to end the scoring.

A&M had 10 hits in the second game. Junior catcher Julia Cottrill led the way as everyone in the starting lineup but one had a hit. Uribe pitched 2 2/3 innings, walking two and allowing three hits with no strikeouts.

The opener lasted a minute short of three hours with the teams combing for 27 hits and six errors.

Lorsung capped Kentucky’s first inning with a grand slam. A&M answered with three runs in the second thanks to the first three batters reaching. Cannon got on via a walk, sophomore Koko Wooley had an infield hit and freshman Amari Harper walked.

A&M tied it at 5 in the fourth on a two-run homer by Coleman, who graduated from A&M Consolidated.

Kentucky scored four runs in the fifth to take an 11-6 lead. The Wildcats didn’t hit the ball out of the infield to load the base on two errors and an infield hit. Erin Coffel doubled off the center-field fence to score three. Harrison added a two-out RBI single.

A&M pulled within 11-9 in the sixth with three runs on singles by junior Rylen Wiggins, sophomore Allie Enright, Williams and senior Morgan Smith.

All seven pitchers in Game 1 allowed at least two runs. A&M starter Leavitt gave up five runs in two innings, allowing six hits. Kentucky starter Stephanie Schoonover, who came in with an 11-1 record, gave up two hits and three runs in two innings.

A&M had 13 hits in the opener, three by Wiggins. Williams had two hits and knocked in four runs. Coffel had two hits and four RBIs. Lorsung had three hits and seven RBIs.

Game 3 in the series will be at noon Sunday.

Texas A&M 14, Kentucky 13

Texas A&M;030;213;5;—;14;11;3

Kentucky;500;240;2;—;13;16;3

Emily Leavitt, Madison Preston (3), Emiley Kennedy (4), Shaylee Ackerman (6) and Julia Cottrill; Stephanie Schoonover, Kennedy Sullivan (3), Alexia Lacenta (5) and Kayla Kowalik.

W — Ackerman (5-3). L — Lacatena (7-2).

HR — Keely Williams, A&M (2); Trinity Cannon, A&M (5); Aiyana Coleman, A&M (2); Grace Lorsung, Kentucky 2 (5, 6).

Leading hitters — A&M: Rylen Wiggins 3-4, RBI; Williams 2-4, HR, 4 RBIs; Koko Wooley 2-4; Kentucky: Lorsung 3-4, 2 HRs, 7 RBIs; Kayla Kowalik 3-5, 2B; Vanessa Nesby 3-4; Erin Coffel 2-4, 2B, 4 RBIs; Meeko Harrison 2-4, RBI; Jenna Blanton 2-3.

Texas A&M 10, Kentucky 0 (5 innings)

Texas A&M;103;42;—;10;9;1

Kentucky;000;00;—;0;3;2

Grace Uribe, Emily Leavitt (3) and Julia Cottrill; Sloan Gayan, Izzy Harrison (4), Taylor Hess (4) and Kayla Kowalik.

W — Leavitt (6-4). L — Gayan (0-2).

HR — Keely Williams, A&M (3); Coleman, A&M (3).

Leading hitters — A&M: Cottrill 2-3; Wooley 1-2, 2 RBIs; Cannon 1-2, 2 RBIs Kentucky: Kowalik 1-2, 2B

Records: A&M (19-10, 4-4); Kentucky (19-7-1, 3-2)