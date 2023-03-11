FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Texas A&M’s Shaylee Ackerman and Emily Leavitt combined on a three-hitter to lead the Aggie softball team to a 2-0 victory over sixth-ranked Arkansas on Saturday at Bogle Park to even their opening Southeastern Conference series.

A&M (15-7, 1-1) got a solo home run from freshman Riley Valentine in the fourth, and fifth-year senior Morgan Smith added an RBI double the next inning.

Arkansas (20-5, 1-1) clubbed its way to an 8-0 victory in the opener with a trio of home runs but managed only three singles Saturday. The defending SEC champion Razorbacks went 0 for 13 with runners on base and had only one at-bat with a runner in scoring position as the Aggies turned a season-high three double plays.

“That was a huge win for us,” first-year A&M coach Trisha Ford said. “We’re very capable [of that]. That’s the thing that I told them, but we have to show up every single pitch, every single game, every single ball, and I felt yesterday it was kind of here and it was gone. I don’t know what happened. It was like the game was over.”

Ackerman (4-2) allowed just two hits in five innings, striking out two with a walk. The senior right-hander has been full-time pitcher this year after serving as a full-time position player her first three years.

“Shaylee threw lights out,” Ford said. “She was hitting her zones. She was throwing her offspeed. She was working down and in and up. She was able to command the plate on both halves, and I thought that was dynamic.”

Leavitt, a sophomore right-hander who transferred from Minnesota during the offseason, allowed only one hit in two innings, striking out five and walking none.

A&M had eight hits, two by Valentine.

A&M didn’t fare much better in the batter’s box with runners on. The Aggies went 2 for 12 with runners on base and 0 for 7 with runners in scoring position. The Aggies had a chance to break the game open in the sixth with one out and the bases loaded on hits by freshman Keely Williams and Valentine along with a walk by freshman Amari Harper, but sophomore Koko Wooley grounded into a double play.

Arkansas freshman left-hander Robyn Herron (6-2) gave up four hits and a run in 3 2/3 innings, striking out five and walking one in taking the loss.

The teams will play at 1 p.m. Sunday in the series finale.