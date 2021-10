The Texas A&M softball team will open its fall exhibition season against Texas at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at Davis Diamond.

The Aggies released their seven-game home schedule Thursday. They will host doubleheaders against Temple College on Oct. 20 and Texas A&M-Commerce on Oct. 24 and single games against Texas State (Oct. 29) and Blinn (Nov. 1). Admission is free to the fall games.