Texas A&M softball team adds Iowa State’s Peter Suarez to coaching staff

Eagle staff report
The Texas A&M softball team has added Peter Suarez as its director of player and program development, the Aggies announced Tuesday.
Suarez spent five years at Iowa State as the director of softball operations, assisting with team video, scouting reports, team travel and recruiting arrangements. At A&M he will be responsible for helping develop strategies through analytics, data and new technologies.
Suarez earned his degree at Florida State and also coached at Stephen F. Austin.
