The Texas A&M softball program has signed UCLA transfer Kennedy Powell, who was on the Pac-12 Conference freshman team.

Powell, who played at Conroe High School, batted .374 in 59 games for UCLA, starting 45. She had two doubles, a triple, a home run and 21 runs batted in along with five stolen bases. She had a .424 on-base percentage and .443 slugging percentage.

“Kennedy is someone that instantly makes us better,” A&M head coach Trisha Ford said in a school release. “She is a special talent that will immediately come in and make a huge impact. I’m excited to start bringing some of the Texas talent back home.”

Powell coming out of high school was the nation’s sixth-best recruit by Extra Inning Softball, No. 15 by MaxPreps and No. 24 by FloSoftball. She was the 13-6A offensive player of the year as a junior and senior for the Tigers.

UCLA (52-7) finished the regular season ranked second behind Oklahoma, which won a second straight national title, while the Bruins didn’t win a game in the NCAA tournament, losing back-to-back homes to Grand Canyon and Liberty.

The left-handed hitting Powell, who is listed as a utility player on the UCLA website, started in left field in both NCAA tournament games, going 1 for 6.

In a 3-0 victory over Texas A&M in the Mary Nutter Classic on Feb. 25 in the in Cathedral City, Calif, Powell was 2 for 3 and played a key role in UCLA’s three-run fourth inning off A&M starting pitcher Emiley Kennedy. Jordan Woolery had a lead-off single. Alexis Ramirez walked with one out. Lauryn Carter reached on a fielder's choice that scored pinch runner Lauren Hatch. Powell singled on a bunt to Kennedy with pinch runner Janelle Meono scoring on a Kennedy’s error. Ramsey Suarez singled with Powell getting thrown out at the plate.