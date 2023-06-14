Former Oklahoma and Ole Miss pitcher Brooke Vestal is transferring to Texas A&M for her last season.

Vestal and her younger sister made the announcement via social media Wednesday.

“A dream come true to rep the same colors as my sister,” Brooke Vestal tweeted.

Harley Vestal, an A&M commitment, just finished her junior season at New Braunfels Canyon. The center fielder helped the 32-1 Cougarettes to the 5A state title game where they lost to Montgomery Lake Creek.

“I am so lucky to be able to share something like this with my big sister who I have looked up to my whole life,” Harley Vestal tweeted with the sisters wearing Aggie uniforms. “Her leadership and wisdom have taught me so much about this game and I couldn’t be more excited for her to finish her college softball career at such a special place.”

Brooke Vestal was a four-year standout for Canyon, leading them to a Class 6A state runner-up in 2018 to Humble Atascosita. Vestal signed with Oklahoma. She redshirted in 2019 and transferred to Ole Miss for her senior season. Vestal saw action in 22 games this past season, making seven starts. She threw 55.1 innings with 47 strikeouts and 38 walks. For her career, she’s 16-6 with a 2.67 ERA in 147 innings with 137 strikeouts and 77 walks. Vestal, who took part if Ole Miss’ senior day, is using her COVID season to finish at A&M.

Vestal pitched four innings of relief against the Aggies on April 23, giving up four earned run on five hits with four strikeouts and four walks in the 13-8 Aggie win.

A&M is tentatively set to return four of its five pitchers, losing Madison Preston (4-3, 1.56 ERA, 47.1 IP) who transferred in from Arizona State for her final season after not playing in 2021 and ’22.