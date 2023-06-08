Arizona State outfielder Jazmine Hill is transferring to Texas A&M to reunite with former Sun Devil head coach Trisha Ford.

Hill, who announced on May 15 via her Twitter that she’d be leaving the Sun Devils, posted pictures of herself in an Aggie uniform on Thursday, one with Ford.

Hill batted only .220 last year with 13 extra base hits and 23 runs batted in for the 22-26 Sun Devils. She’ll try to regain her hitting form under Ford and batting coach Jeff Harger that allowed her to hit .344 in her first three seasons with 30 doubles, six triples, 30 home runs and 114 RBIs.

Extra Inning Softball listed Hill as one of the top six portal entries of the more than 200 who entered on May 15, the first day undergraduates could enter the portal and maintain eligibility for next season.

Hill potentially gives the Aggies much needed power in the outfield, where A&M will return freshman Keely Williams (.307, 3 HRs, 20 RBIs) and sophomore Allie Enright (.210, 4 HRs, 18 RBIs), but loses fifth-year senior Morgan Smith (.268, 2 HRs, 23 RBIs), while graduate Star Ferguson (.267, 3 RBIs) and sophomore Bre Warren (.182, 3 RBIs) have entered the transfer portal.

Hill also played some third base last season.