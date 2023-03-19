The 24th-ranked Texas A&M softball team went ice cold on Sunday against 18th-ranked Georgia as the Aggies mustered just one hit in an 8-0 six-inning loss at Davis Diamond in Southeastern Conference play.

“I felt like we just didn’t stick to our plan,” A&M head coach Trisha Ford said. “I felt like our energy and our fight today wasn’t what it needed to be.”

A&M’s (16-10, 2-4) only hit came in the fourth when Julia Cottrill hit a hard liner into left field for a single with one out. The Aggies weren’t able to build on that as Georgia left fielder Jaydyn Goodwin grabbed Morgan Smith’s drive on the next at-bat, running into the fence.

Cottrill was already at second when the ball was caught. Goodwin's throw to first base doubled up a sliding Cottrill, a call that was confirmed after a short review.

Outside of Cottrill’s hit, the Aggies had just two other batters reach. Trinity Cannon was hit by a pitch in the first and Gracyn Coleman was hit by a pitch in the fifth. The Bulldogs (24-6, 5-1) completed the three-game sweep behind junior right-hander Madison Kerpics (9-4) who threw a complete game, striking out eight.

“I felt like when I saw Kerpics was throwing, I felt good,” Ford said. “I was like all right, day three, we’ve been hitting her. Nobody should shut us out on day three, three days in a row. There’s got to be some pride to that. We’ve got to have a little more grit.”

Kerpics started the first two games of the series, going three innings each time. She allowed a total of eight hits and seven runs, four of them earned, but she was in total control Sunday.

While the Aggies struggled offensively, Goodwin was more lethal at the plate than in the field. She was 2 for 3 with five runs batted in.

Goodwin got the scoring started for the Bulldogs in the top of the second with a three-run home run. After a pop out by Georgia’s Lyndi Rae Davis started the inning, Sydney Chambley reached on a bunt and Sydney Kuma singled to set the stage for Goodwin's third homer of the season.

A&M starting pitcher Shaylee Ackerman (4-3) lasted two innings. The senior right-hander gave up two hits, three runs, one walk and struck out two.

A&M reliever Grace Uribe threw two scoreless frames before Georgia’s offense heated up again to end the game via the run-rule. Uribe worked three innings and allowed three hits, three runs, one walk and struck out one. Sophomore Emily Leavitt threw the sixth, allowing two hits and two runs, striking out three.

Georgia made it 4-0 in the fourth on Sara Mosley's two-out single, scoring Dallis Goodnight who was walked. The Bulldogs scored four in the sixth. Jaiden Fields hit a leadoff homer. Davis had a double to chase Uribe. Chambley greeted Leavitt with an RBI double. Goodwin got the third double of the inning to plate the final two runs.

A&M, which had dropped the first two games of the series by scores of 7-5 and 6-5, went down in order in the bottom of the sixth in front of 1,694, the smallest of three good crowds on a chilly weekend.

“I thought the 12th Man was fantastic all weekend,” Ford said. “I wish we would have put together some better outings. The good and the bad of it is, is that this was bad but it is just one weekend. That was kind of my message to the team is learn from this, get better and then it’s game on.”

A&M will play Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Davis Diamond