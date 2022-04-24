Texas A&M softball drops series finale to No. 2 Alabama 4-2

The tide turned on the Texas A&M softball team and second-ranked Alabama avoided a series sweep in a 4-2 victory over the Aggies on Sunday afternoon at Davis Diamond in Southeastern Conference play.

Alabama's Ashley Prange broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth on a solo home run to left field and the Crimson Tide (39-8, 14-7) added an insurance run in the sixth to earn their first victory of the weekend. The Aggies clinched the series with a 9-1 run-rule win on Saturday after winning 6-4 on Friday.

“You have game three and you’ve already won the series and sometimes you’re like, well, at least we won two games," A&M head coach Jo Evans said. "I thought our players played with great intention to win and we used our lineup in every way we could and got kids in there to help us in different situations."

Alabama’s ace Montana Fouts went the distance, maintaining composure and velocity while throwing 140 pitches. She scattered six hits and struck out eight.

Fouts found ways to work back after getting behind early in counts and force outs with runners on base. A&M (26-18, 5-13) left seven runners on base, including at least one each in the first six innings.

“We had opportunities and then she would just bow up and make a pitch and get herself out of it,” Evans said of Fouts. “You can see why she’s an All-American and sometimes I feel like you have to tip your hat to your opponent and I feel like today’s a day to tip your cap to Fouts. I thought she was really good, but having said that, we really put ourselves in a position to compete to the end and have a chance to win, so I’m pleased with that.”

A&M’s best chance to respond to the two-run deficit came in the bottom of the sixth after Katie Dack led off with a single and advanced to second on a wild pitch. But Fouts, the SEC's strikeout leader, struck out the next three batters to end the threat.

The Crimson Tide took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first as Jenna Lord lifted a solo home run off the scoreboard in left field. A&M answered back and tied the game at 1 in the second when Cayden Baker slapped a single into left field, giving Mayce Allen enough time to beat a throw to the plate and score from second base.

Alabama retook the lead in the third. A&M starter Grace Uribe was pulled from the circle after walking Savannah Woodard with one out and reliever Makinzy Herzog allowed Woodard to round the bases and score on Prange's double to the left centerfield fence to make it 2-1.

Warmup swings weren’t needed for Dack as she led off the bottom of the fourth with a first-pitch solo home run just inside the left field foul pole to tie the game at 2. Dack entered the game after Allen, A&M's catcher, left the game due to an apparent hand injury.

“Mayce goes down and we don’t skip a beat putting our freshman Katie Dack back there in that situation and making some adjustments defensively,” Evans said. “I’m really proud that we’ve got kids who can play multiple positions and that they’re ready in whatever situation we put them in. I thought [Dack] went out there and did a really nice job.”

Despite the loss, Evans said the series showed the Aggies can compete with elite company.

“We feel like we’ve been snake bit,” Evans said. “We’ve lost games that we feel like we should’ve won and didn’t take care of business on our end. To be able to go out there and just have commanding performances day one, day two and take over games and not leave it to chance at all, I’m really pleased with that. [I] feel like this is something we can really put in our back pocket and run with it.”

NOTES – Allen left the game in the fourth inning with an apparent left hand injury after missing a pitch that went wide. “We’re not sure,” Evans said of Allen’s status after the game. “She’ll go get it checked out with a doctor and then we’ll kind of take a look and see what it looks like.” ...A&M concludes its four-game homestand at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Lamar before the Aggies hit the road to face Missouri in a three-game SEC series at the Mizzou Softball Stadium.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.