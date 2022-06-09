Texas A&M softball coach Trisha Ford excited for 'great opportunity' in Aggieland

Newly hired Texas A&M softball coach Trisha Ford has made a reputation for herself as a program builder, taking Arizona State from the bottom of the Pac-12 to its highest program victory total in conference play this season.

As the 11-year head coach looks at the project ahead of her in Aggieland, she said the building blocks are already present in the program.

“I think we can win. I think the pieces are here,” Ford said. “I think we just need a little tinkering.”

Next season, the Aggies return all but one player, pitcher Kayla Poynter. Headlining the returners are All-American catcher and first baseman Haley Lee (.405 batting average, 15 HR, 45 RBIs), and pitcher and outfielder Makinzy Herzog (2.66 earned run average, 5 HR, 312 RBIs).

Ford specializes in pitching instruction and focuses on the mental side of the game within in the circle, she said.

Under former head coach Jo Evans, the Aggies finished 10th in the Southeastern Conference in team earned run average (3.71) and 12th in strikeout-to-walk ratio (1.50). Conversely, Arizona State was fourth in the PAC-12 in ERA (2.60) and third, as well as 13th in the nation, in strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.07).

“There’s pieces there,” Ford said of the Aggie pitching staff. “It’s my job to get them right, both mechanically and mentally. I think that’s another big component that I typically spend with our pitchers. I really dive into that mental side of the game, because, when it gets hard, are you able to dig deep and continue to preform or does that moment get too big for you?”

Offensively, Ford will defer to Jeff Harger, who was her assistant at Arizona State. Ford announced the hiring of Harger to her A&M coaching staff on Thursday.

Under Harger, the Sun Devils fulfilled Ford’s desire to bring firepower to the park. Last season, Arizona State finished fourth in the nation in home runs per game (1.93) and fourth in slugging percentage (.610). Sun Devil’s Sydney Sanders finished 12th in the nation in home runs with 21 and third in slugging percentage at .952.

“We are a team that bangs,” Ford said. “If you look at [Harger’s] development of our hitters over the years, I think you’ll be really impressed with the numbers. ...We will bang. We’re going to hit the ball hard, that’s our mentality.”

Ford’s introductory press conference was held via Zoom on Thursday, as she was already on the recruiting trail. Ford said in today’s world of college athletics, she will certainly see who she can pull out of the transfer portal to help bolster the roster. Ford was already in contact with players she was trying to pull to Tempe and sell them on Aggieland, she said.

Through her years at Arizona State and Fresno State before that, Ford said she was always eager to sign athletes out of Texas to her programs.

“I’ve spent about 20 years in the state of Texas and, as somebody that was not part of Texas, it’s hard to pry those kids out, but I was able to get a good handful,” she said. “So, I’m excited to be on the other side of it and know what we’re going to be able to sell with just the overall university, the education and then, obviously, the development both on and off the field.”

Ford declined to discuss any further thoughts on filing out her staff, but said she is in the process of building it.

Ultimately, it was the leadership at A&M that attracted Ford to Aggieland, she said, beginning with athletic director Ross Bjork, deputy athletic directors Kristen Brown and senior associate athletic director Jeff Toole.

“For me, it’s about connecting with people,” she said. “I’m a firm believer in my ability and the staff we put together’s ability to develop players, but I have to be in a place where I feel like it’s a good fit and I want them to feel the same way.”

The state-of-the art Davis Diamond, which has been home for the Aggies since 2018, was a nice cherry on top as well, she said.

In the meantime, Ford said she hopes to get her family settled in Texas, her father’s home state and a place she has always felt drawn to.

“I’m just tremendously excited with this opportunity," she said. "I can’t really express what a great opportunity this is and how excited I am to get to Texas."

NOTES – Ford and her staff at Arizona State, including Harger, Jimmy Kolaitis and Russ Heffley were selected as the 2022 Division I regional coaching staff of the year by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) on Thursday. This season ASU clinched its first Pac-12 title since 2011 and finished with a 43-11 overall record.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.