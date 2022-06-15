 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M softball coach Trisha Ford adds Joe Guthrie to staff

Texas A&M softball coach Trisha Ford added former University of Alabama at Birmingham head coach Joe Guthrie to her staff as an assistant on Tuesday.

UAB finished with a 13-10 record in Conference USA play this season and fell in the first round of the conference tournament. Guthrie started as an assistant coach at UAB in 2019 before being promoted to head coach in 2021 after a stint as associate head coach.

“Joe brings an incredible depth of knowledge, and he is a defensive specialist that has consistently developed players,” Ford said. “He has been an assistant coach, worked in the professional league and was just recently a head coach. Joe is a tireless recruiter with ties in the south that will be important for our recruiting footprint.”

