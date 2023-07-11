Ole Miss pitcher Brooke Vestal has signed with Texas A&M for her last season.

Vestal, who played with New Braunfels Canyon, teamed up with her younger sister, Harley Vestal an A&M pledge, to make the announcement via social media on June 14.

A&M will be the third school for Brooke Vestal, who signed with Oklahoma. She is 16-6 with a 2.67 earned run average in four years. She has appeared in 57 games with 21 starts.

“Brooke is a seasoned pitcher who knows what it takes to compete at a very high level,” A&M coach Trisha Ford said in a release Tuesday. “She has elite spin and will be a key piece to our staff. I’m excited to have her in Aggieland.”

The right-hander signed with Oklahoma out of high school. She redshirted in 2019 and was 3-0 as a freshman in 2020 with a 2.52 ERA. She threw only 7 1/3 innings the following season, making seven appearances with one start in ’21 with the Sooners winning the national title. Vestal transferred to Ole Miss for the '22 season. She was 8-1 with a 2.60 ERA with the Rebels. Vestal saw action in 22 games this past season, making seven starts. She threw 55.1 innings with 47 strikeouts and 38 walks. Vestal, who took part if Ole Miss’ senior day, is using her COVID season to finish at A&M.

Vestal pitched four innings of relief against the Aggies on April 23, giving up four earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and four walks in the 13-8 Aggie win.

Vestal graduated from Ole Miss with a bachelor’s in finance and a minor in economics and will be completing a certificate of leadership at Texas A&M.

“A dream come true to rep the same colors as my sister,” Brooke Vestal tweeted last month.

Harley Vestal just finished her junior season at New Braunfels Canyon. The center fielder helped the 32-1 Cougarettes to the 5A state title game where they lost to Montgomery Lake Creek.

“I am so lucky to be able to share something like this with my big sister who I have looked up to my whole life,” Harley Vestal tweeted with the sisters wearing Aggie uniforms. “Her leadership and wisdom have taught me so much about this game and I couldn’t be more excited for her to finish her college softball career at such a special place.”

Brooke Vestal was a four-year standout for Canyon, leading them to a Class 6A state runner-up in 2018 to Humble Atascocita.

A&M is tentatively set to return four of its five pitchers, losing Madison Preston (4-3, 1.56 ERA, 47.1 IP) who transferred in from Arizona State for her final season after not playing in 2021 and ’22.