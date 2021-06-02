Texas A&M’s Haley Lee named third-team All-American in softball

Texas A&M’s Haley Lee was named to the All-America third team by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Wednesday. Lee lead A&M in batting average (.422), hits (65), home runs (25), RBIs (51), total bases (147), slugging percentage (.955), walks (36) and on-base percentage (.536). She set single-season school records in home runs and slugging, tying for first in the Southeastern Conference in home runs and second nationally.