Texas A&M’s Haley Lee named third-team All-American in softball; 54 players honored , including 17 in SEC

Texas A&M’s Haley Lee was named to the All-America third team by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Wednesday. Lee lead A&M in batting average (.422), hits (65), home runs (25), RBIs (51), total bases (147), slugging percentage (.955), walks (36) and on-base percentage (.536). She set single-season school records in home runs and slugging, tying for first in the Southeastern Conference in home runs and second nationally.

Washington junior second baseman Baylee Klingler, who started her career at A&M, was a second team pick. She batted .416 with 16 homers and 53 RBIs. Klingler led the Pac-12 in runs scored and was one of only two Pac-12 players to score 50 runs and drive in 50.