 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Texas A&M’s Haley Lee named finalist for national softball player of year
0 comments

Texas A&M’s Haley Lee named finalist for national softball player of year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Texas A&M junior Haley Lee is one of 25 finalists for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Award, USA Softball announced Friday.

Lee ranks fourth nationally in home runs (20), seventh in slugging (.991) and eighth in home runs per game (0.45) and total bases (109). She is four home runs shy of tying the A&M single-season school record of 24 set by Meagan May in 2010.

The 25 finalists will be narrowed to 10 on May 5 and three on May 19. The winner will be announced before the Women’s College World Series, which begins June 3 in Oklahoma City.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert