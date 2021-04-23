Texas A&M’s Haley Lee named finalist for national softball player of year

Texas A&M junior Haley Lee is one of 25 finalists for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Award, USA Softball announced Friday.

Lee ranks fourth nationally in home runs (20), seventh in slugging (.991) and eighth in home runs per game (0.45) and total bases (109). She is four home runs shy of tying the A&M single-season school record of 24 set by Meagan May in 2010.

The 25 finalists will be narrowed to 10 on May 5 and three on May 19. The winner will be announced before the Women’s College World Series, which begins June 3 in Oklahoma City.