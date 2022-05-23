Texas A&M opts not to renew Jo Evans' contract

Longtime Texas A&M softball coach Jo Evans will not have her contract renewed, Aggie athletics director Ross Bjork announced Monday morning.

“Coach Evans has been a tremendous ambassador to our University and softball program for the last 26 years, but we have decided that our softball program needs to go in a new direction,” Bjork said in a release. “We are deeply appreciative of her efforts while building on our softball program’s winning tradition with three Women’s College World Series appearances. Jo is a first-class person, and we wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors.”

Evans was 987-503-2 at A&M in 26 seasons. She took A&M to the Women’s College World Series in 2007, ’08 and ’17. The Aggies reached the championship series in 2007, falling to Arizona State. They went 0-2 in the other two appearances. A&M won Big 12 Conference titles in 2006 and ’08.

Evans’ last win was her 1,300th, a 10-7 victory over Minnesota on Saturday, making her 1,300-713-2 overall.

She became the ninth coach in Division I softball to reach that total. She was fourth in active coaches behind Michigan’s Carol Hutchins (1,710), Oklahoma’s Patty Gasso (1,387) and North Carolina’s Donna Papa (1,342).

"Being the leader of this program for the past 26 years has been the greatest honor of my professional life," Evans said in a statement. "I have put my heart into this team and in return, I leave with amazing relationships, memories, and experiences that have shaped me for most of my life. I am deeply grateful for my time here at Texas A&M and for the people I have had the privilege to work with and coach. I wish this program all the best as it transitions into the next chapter."

A&M, though, has fallen on hard times since moving into Davis Diamond, one of the nation’s best facilities, in the final home series of the 2018 regular season. That season also was A&M’s last time to make the super regionals of the NCAA tournament, coming within a strike of a return trip to the WCWS.

A&M, which made a school-record 20 straight NCAA trips under the 61-year-old Evans, has lost in the regional round of the last three NCAA tournaments, including going 2-2 over the weekend at the Norman Regional, capped by a 20-0 loss to defending champ Oklahoma on Sunday. It was the most-lopsided loss in NCAA tournament history.

A&M has had losing records in Southeastern Conference play the last four seasons going 21-54, including a pair of 6-18 records. The Aggies finished last in the league in 2018 and were 12th this past season.

“The expectation for our softball program is competing for championships every year in Oklahoma City while hosting regionals and super regionals in the best softball stadium in the country at Davis Diamond,” Bjork said in the release. “I have no doubt we will be able to move forward and bring in a championship-level head coach.”

Evans is the second straight diamond coach Bjork opted not to renew a contract. Baseball coach Rob Childress was let go last year after 16 seasons and replaced by former TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle who led the Aggies to the SEC West Divisional title this year after finishing last a year ago.

Evans coached four seasons at Colorado State (91-67) and seven seasons at Utah (222-143), her alma mater.

Evans replaced Bob Brock who was from 1982-96 with the Aggies. Brock won NCAA titles in 1983 and ’87 and an AIAW title in 1982. He was 688-255 at A&M.