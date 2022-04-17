Texas A&M loses to No. 14 Tennessee after walk-off grand slam

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The Texas A&M softball team was in position for a sweet comeback victory, but instead suffered arguably its toughest loss of the season.

The Aggies hit four home runs in the sixth inning to take a four-run lead, but the 14th-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols rallied for an 11-8 walk-off victory on a grand slam Sunday in Southeastern Conference play at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

A&M (24-16, 3-11) tied the game at 4 in the top of the sixth on senior Haley Lee’s lead-off blast off the scoreboard in left-center field. Sophomore Trinity Cannon and freshman Katie Dack added solo home runs and senior Morgan Smith capped the power surge with an opposite-field, two-run shot. The Lady Vols used three relievers to no avail as all gave up home runs as A&M built an 8-4 lead.

“It’s just inexcusable to have a four-run lead going into the sixth and [lose],” A&M coach Jo Evans said on the KAGC radio postgame show. “It was set up for us to win a ballgame.”

Tennessee (29-12, 10-6) rallied by taking advantage of walks and hit batters. The Lady Vols scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth. The only hit was a popup by Kelcy Leach that sailed by the glove of A&M junior center fielder Star Ferguson who had called off freshman shortstop Koko Wooley and sophomore second baseman Rylen Wiggins.

The gift single scored Zaida Puni, who along with McKenna Gibson, had been hit by A&M senior relief pitcher Makinzy Herzog. Herzog also walked pinch hitter Kaitlin Parsons to load the bases before Leach’s hit. Tennessee’s Ivy Davis was hit by a pitch to force in the second run and an RBI groundout made it 8-7.

“You can’t have all those free passes and then it’s inexcusable not to catch that ball in center field,” Evans said.

Tennessee graduate Erin Edmoundson, who was the starter in Friday’s series opener, pitched a scoreless seventh inning by working around a one-out walk to Lee. Edmoundson was the only one of nine pitchers in the game not to allow an earned run.

Puni, who hit a two-run walk-off homer in Friday’s 7-5 victory, opened the seventh inning on her birthday with a hustle lead-off double on a 3-2 pitch. Gibson was hit by a pitch and Parsons battled back from a 1-2 count to walk. Leach lined a shot that hit the top of the fence in left-center field that bounced over. It was Tennessee’s lone homer in the game.

The Aggies outhit the Lady Vols 11-8. A&M batters also had seven walks to Tennessee’s five, but the Lady Vols benefitted from four hit batters with three scoring.

Both teams struggled in the circle. There were nine pitching changes and both starters were used in relief. A&M stranded 10 runners, Tennessee only six.

“At the end of the day, you gotta execute and figure out a way to get it done,” Evans said.

Cannon’s two-run single in the third gave A&M the lead, but Tennessee answered with three runs for a 3-2 lead. Leach had a leadoff walk and the Lady Vols stole two bases. Davis and Kiki Milloy had back-to-back RBI singles and the third run came on a passed ball.

A&M tied it in the fourth on Lee’s RBI single that scored Smith who had singled and stole second. The Lady Vols grabbed a 4-3 lead in the fifth on Lair Beautae’s single that scored Milloy who had doubled.

All-American Lee was 3 for 3 with two walks. Smith also had three hits and Cannon two.

“I thought our offense did such a great job today,” Evans said.

The highlight was the four homers in the sixth, the most by A&M in a SEC game since the Aggies hit five against Auburn in 2016, but it wasn’t enough.

“That was a pretty big hole going into the sixth inning,” Tennessee coach Karen Weekly said. “Once we put those three up and got it within one, and Erin did her job coming out in the top of the seventh and keeping it within one. I had a lot of faith we were going to find a way to pull that off.”

Edmoundson (16-4) was the winning pitcher. A&M graduate Kayla Poynter (2-2), seeing her first action since April 9, took the loss. A&M starting pitcher Emiley Kennedy, who pitched the first three innings, then came back to get the final two outs in the fifth, allowed three runs, two of them earned in 3 2/3 innings.

Herzog, who started Friday and pitched four innings, threw an inning, giving up three runs. The right-hander walked two and hit three. Tennessee starter Ryleigh White, who pitched the first two innings and came back in the sixth to give up homers to Cannon and Dack, allowed five runs, all earned in 2 1/3 innings. She struck out four and walked three.

The final game of the series will be at 6 p.m. Monday.