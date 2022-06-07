Texas A&M is hopeful Ford repeats her turnaround effort at Arizona State

Arizona State softball coach Trisha Ford was able to return that program to national prominence in a short time, something she’ll try to repeat in College Station after being hired Tuesday by Texas A&M.

Ford was 212-89 in six seasons with the Sun Devils, including 70-44 in Pac-12 Conference play. Arizona State went 43-11 this season, including 20-4 in league play to win the regular-season crown. The Sun Devils earned an eighth seed for the NCAA tournament and lost in the super regionals at home to ninth-seeded Northwestern. Ford was bidding for her second trip to the Women’s College World Series, having led the Sun Devils to a third-place finish in 2018.

Ford takes over a program that has won three national championships, but the last came in 1987, and the Aggies have struggled recently. A&M finished last in the 13-team Southeastern Conference in 2019, then placed 10th in 2021 and slipped to 12th this season. A&M is 21-54 in SEC play since the start of the 2019 season.

The 44-year-old Ford took over an Arizona State program that had fallen from national prominence. The Sun Devils won national championships in 2008 and 2011 under Clint Myers, who was 427-102 in eight seasons at Arizona State with seven trips to the WCWS before leaving for Auburn after the 2013 season. Arizona State was 50-12 in Myers’ last season, including a program-best 20-0 start.

The program reached the super regionals the following season under former assistant Craig Nicholson, who was promoted to head coach. But Arizona State dipped to 36-22 the following season, including a fifth-place finish in the Pac-12 at 12-11. Nicholson resigned that fall for medical reasons with assistant coaches Robert Wagner and Letty Olivarez named interim co-head coaches for the 2016 season. The Sun Devils dipped to 32-26, including a 6-18 league record for eighth in the nine-team league. It was their worst season since going 30-26 (4-17), the year before Myers arrived.

Arizona State hired Fresno State’s Ford, who at the time was considered a rising coach and the biggest hire of the offseason. A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said he is hopeful she’ll be the biggest hire of this offseason.

“Trisha Ford is viewed as one of the very best softball coaches in the country and has done a phenomenal job at every stop in her career,” A&M Bjork said in a press release. “College sports is about recruiting, player development and helping the student-athletes reach their full potential on and off the field and we discovered that Coach Ford epitomizes what it takes to lead at the highest level.”

Ford’s name surfaced Monday afternoon on social media after other potential candidates had received new deals.

The Sun Devils finished sixth in league play in Ford’s first season but have been in the top four the last four seasons, setting the program record of Pac-12 victories this year. She was the league’s coach of the year, an honor she also received in 2018. Arizona State was a few plays away from reaching the WCWS this year as Northwestern rallied from a 5-0 deficit in the deciding third game for an 8-6 victory.

“She knows what it takes to consistently compete for a championship,” Bjork said. “The more time we spent with Coach Ford, we realized that her grit, work ethic, passion, knowledge of the game, recruiting plan and connections all around the softball universe are a perfect fit for Texas A&M.”

Ford replaces Jo Evans, who didn’t have her contract renewed after 26 seasons.

Ford’s forte is pitching. Arizona State had a 2.62 earned run average this year to rank fourth in the league and 44th in the country. A&M had a 3.71 ERA to rank 10th in the Southeastern Conference and 147th in the country.

Arizona State, which had a 20-game winning streak this year, hit a school-record 104 homers. The Sun Devils averaged hitting 1.93 home runs per game to rank fourth behind Oklahoma (2.45), Wichita State (2.33) and Miami of Ohio (1.97). Arizona State’s .315 batting average also ranked 16th in the country.

Arizona State had a pair of All-Americans in freshman first baseman Cydney Sanders (first team) and outfielder senior Yannira Acuna (second team). Sanders batted .425 with 21 home runs and 63 RBIs. Acuna had 14 homers and 43 RBIs. Sanders and Acuna were part of five .300 hitters for the Sun Devils who combined to bat .370 with 74 homers, 52 doubles and 222 RBIs. Acuna is the lone senior in the group.

Ford is the second high-profile coach to leave the Pac-12 for the state of Texas in the last five years. Former Oregon coach Mike White left the Ducks in June 2018 to coach the Texas Longhorns. White was making $237,500 at Oregon, according to the Eugene Register-Guard. He signed a five-year contract with a base salary of $505,000 annually, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

White, who made five WCWS appearances in his last seven seasons at Oregon, earned his first trip to Oklahoma City with Texas this year, and on Monday night, the unseeded Texas Longhorns beat seventh-seeded Oklahoma State twice to advance to the best-of-3 championship series against top-ranked and defending champion Oklahoma.

Oklahoma State’s Kenny Gajewski and Florida State’s Lonni Almeda are highly successful coaches who were linked to the A&M job during the hiring process.

Gajewski received a new contract through 2027 not long after Evans was let go.

Almeda agreed to a new contract extension after having already signed a seven-year extension last July, Florida State announced Monday. Almeda signed a seven-year, $4.55-million deal last summer. The new pact adds a year and tacks on $460,000 in base salary plus $150,000 in retention and longevity bonuses, making the total deal worth $5.615 million in guaranteed money over eight years.

Ford had an annual salary of $209,268 per year in 2020, according to Gov.Salaries.com. A&M didn’t announce terms of Ford’s contract.

Evans signed a contract in August 2017 that paid her $245,000 that first year and climbed to $286,615 in the final year.

