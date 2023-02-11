First-year Texas A&M softball coach Trisha Ford loves to celebrate the hard things, so she was quick to give her blessing when the players asked if they could do something special for hitting home runs.

The Aggies got to enjoy their new tradition of a player donning a custom-made, white A&M-logo cowboy hat four times Saturday, and the home-run hitters weren’t the only ones celebrating during the third day of the A&M Invitational as the pitchers led the way in a 4-0 victory over Michigan State followed by an 11-0 run-rule win over Texas A&M-Commerce.

A&M sophomore right-hander Emily Leavitt pitched a four-hitter against the Spartans (3-1), striking out eight and walking only one. Senior Shaylee Ackerman followed by allowing only one hit, striking out nine and walking one in five innings against A&M-Commerce.

The Aggies (5-0) have allowed only three runs so far this season, and only one of them was earned. Ford, who handles the pitchers, had to make only one visit to the mound Saturday. That came against Michigan State when Leavitt walked a batter to load the bases with two outs in the top of the fourth. Leavitt promptly got a groundout. That started a run of Leavitt retiring nine straight until pinch-hitter Macy Lee got a two-out triple in the top of the seventh when freshman right fielder Keely Williams just missed a diving catch. Undaunted, Leavitt struck out the next batter to end the game.

“Just to be clear, I’m only in charge of pitching when they do well,” Ford laughed. “Just kidding.”

All the Aggies were smiling against A&M-Commerce thanks to a 10-run second inning as A&M teed off on three pitchers.

Sophomore Koko Wooley started the home-run parade by lining a shot off the top of the right-field fence and turning it into an inside-the-park, three-run homer. The A&M-Commerce second baseman took the throw in from the outfield and turned to run toward the infield, but the speedy Wooley kept running and beat the throw home. Junior transfer Julia Cottrill followed with home run over the left-center field fence, and freshman Riley Valentine added an opposite field, three-run homer to right-center field, cashing in a pair of walks by junior Trinty Cannon and senior Morgan Smith.

Junior Pagie Lott, a transfer from Houston and the team’s second-smallest player at 5-foot-2, gave the team one more dance with the cowboy hat in the fourth when she homered to left for a 10-0 lead.

“We’re going to celebrate those things,” Ford said. “We’re going to have a little fun in the dugout.”

Ackerman danced around a possible no-hitter in the fifth.

Diamond Sefe, A&M-Commerce’s leadoff hitter, blasted a mammoth shot toward Reed Arena’s parking lot, celebrating as she headed toward first, but the ball went foul. She walked, spoiling the perfect-game bid. Two batters later, Elizabeth Guerrero lined a single to right off a curveball.

“I realized going into that last inning that it was there,” Ackerman said. “I tried to keep that thought out of my head, but it did creep in a little.”

It was the second victory for Ackerman, a right-hander who is making the transition from a two-way player that saw limited time in the circle to being a full-time pitcher.

“I’m going to be a little crazy in the dugout only pitching, because I’m used to being all over the field,” Ackerman said. “But I think it’s going to really help throughout the season being healthy with my body.”

A&M took advantage of Michigan State’s shoddy defense to spoil the homecoming of first-year Spartans’ coach Sharonda McDonald, who played center field for A&M from 2004-07, batting .338 with a school-record 153 stolen bases. Cannon had an RBI single and Williams added a two-run single in a three-run first inning — the runs were unearned because of two errors.

Michigan State pitcher Ashley Miller (2-1) was the hard-luck loser, allowing only five hits as she struck out seven and walked one.

“We had quite a few fans here. It kind of felt like an exciting game,” Ford said. “I thought Leavitt did a great job of pounding the zone.”

NOTES — A&M will cap the tournament by playing A&M-Commerce at 2 p.m. Sunday. ... Michigan State also beat Northern Kentucky 4-3 in eight innings Saturday, while Tarleton State edged Northern Kentucky 6-5.