Texas A&M junior catcher Julia Cottrill was named to the All-America third team by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Wednesday.

Cottrill led A&M in home runs (10), doubles (12), RBIs (43) and slugging percentage (.617) this season. In Southeastern Conference play, she ranked third in the league in RBIs (22), fourth in doubles (six), fifth in total bases (49), sixth in hits (25) and seventh in home runs (six).