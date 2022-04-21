Texas A&M baseball team braces for No. 3 Arkansas

What matters most to Texas A&M first-year head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle is how his team is playing and getting in the NCAA tournament.

Schlossnagle’s team is playing better than many predicted, and if the Aggies (23-13, 8-7) continue that trend against third-ranked Arkansas (30-7, 11-4), this weekend they’ll be that much closer to playing in the postseason.

A&M is 7-2 against ranked teams, including a quintet of victories over top 10 teams. A&M won two of three games last weekend at 10th-ranked Georgia that put them in D1baseball.com’s latest projected NCAA 64-team tournament as a No. 2 regional seed.

“In this league, you can have one good weekend and you’re in, and as soon as you’re in, the next weekend you’re out,” Schlossnagle said.

Arkansas is certainly a huge litmus test for A&M.

“This will be our biggest challenge of the season,” Schlossnagle said. “No. 1, because who they are, and No. 2, because it’s the next game.”

Arkansas has finished first in the Western Division of the Southeastern Conference three straight years, winning the SEC tournament for the first time last year. The Razorbacks have a three-game lead on Auburn (26-12, 8-7), Alabama (23-15, 8-7) and A&M at the halfway point of league play.

“Two teams in this league have elevated themselves above everyone else, and that’s Tennessee and Arkansas,” Schlossnagle said, “and that’s because they have consistent starting pitching.”

Arkansas has a 3.47 earned run average in SEC play, trailing only Tennessee (2.20). The Razorbacks are almost a run and a half better than A&M (4.96).

Arkansas has done that without junior right-hander Peyton Pallette, its projected series’ opening starter who was lost before the season. The 13th overall rated MLB prospect by Baseball America is out with an UCL injury. Even without Pallette, who last year had a 3-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio, the Razorbacks have struck out 154 in 135 innings with just 45 walks.

“They’re the example of what we have to get this program back to, to where you have depth of pitching whether it be in the rotation or in the bullpen,” Schlossnagle said.

Arkansas’ recipe for long-term success starts with head coach Dave Van Horn, Schlossnagle said. Van Horn is 1,365-649 in 34 seasons, including 780-409 at Arkansas with six trips to the College World Series.

“[They] have a true program, and it just replenishes itself over and over,” Schlossnagle said. “Texas A&M had that at one point with [former coach Rob Childress], and it’s my job to help get our program back to that level.”

The Aggies have taken more than baby steps under Schlossnagle. A&M is hitting an SEC-best .297 in league play, averaging 7.7 runs per game.

“They’re scoring, and they’re confident,” Van Horn said. “It’s going to be a major challenge for us.”

Since dropping two of three at Alabama, A&M has won seven of nine. The Aggies are coming off a 14-1 midweek bashing of 25th-ranked Dallas Baptist.

“What I’ve seen is they’re playing their best baseball right now,” Van Horn said.

The series kicks off at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Blue Bell Park with A&M sophomore right-hander Nathan Dettmer (3-2, 3.54 ERA) facing Arkansas senior right-hander Connor Noland (5-1, 2.82). Dettmer along with junior right-hander Micah Dallas (4-1, 4.61 ERA), who will start Saturday, have given A&M a solid 1-2 punch. Dettmer is coming off an eight-inning, nine-strikeout gem against Georgia that earned him SEC pitcher of the week.

“He’s become everything we thought he could become, and that’s a legitimate ace,” Schlossnagle said. “How he compares to the rest of the league remains to be seen. That will be proven out every time he pitches. In that last three weeks he’s consistently gotten better.”

• NOTES — A&M sophomore third baseman Trevor Werner’s status is day-to-day with a hand injury. Werner started against Georgia last Thursday, going 1 for 3 with two walks, and he was a pinch runner in Friday’s game. He had not played since March 4. Werner experienced soreness afterward, and his grip strength was way down on the injured hand compared to the healthy hand, Schlossnagle said. “I’d like to think he could be in there this weekend. We’ll just have to see,” Schlossnagle said. ... Sophomore Ryan Targac has started 20 games at third in Werner’s absence. Targac is called the team’s BTU — Bryan Texas Utilities — guy by Schlossnagle. Targac also has started 10 games at second and one at first. “He’s a utility guy,” Schlossnagle said. “He can do it all. He can take out the trash, do the water, do the electric bill. I think that’s his value, being able to play third base, play second base, play first base. I actually think he could turn out to be a good center fielder because he can run.” ... A&M catcher Troy Claunch, a graduate transfer from Oregon State, knows a great deal about the Razorbacks. He was a freshman with the Beavers in 2018 when they won the national championship by beating Arkansas. “Yeah, I got a history with them,” said Claunch, who didn’t play against Arkansas in the championship series but batted .321 in 28 at-bats for the season. “I know a pretty good amount about them. My dad texted me the other day and said, 'Go do it again.’” ... A&M’s leading hitters are sophomore Jack Moss (.372, 4 HRs, 30 RBIs), junior Austin Bost (.349, 3 HRs, 16 RBIs) and graduate transfer Dylan Rock (.344, 10 HRs, 34 RBIs). Bost is on an 11-game hitting streak (18 for 40). Moss has reached base in 32 consecutive games. ... Arkansas has won 14 of its last 15 SEC series. ... Arkansas’ leading hitters are Michael Turner (.341, 5 HRs, 32 RBIs), Chris Lanzilli (.315, 5 HRs, 19 RBIs) and Cayden Wallace (.309, 5 HRs, 34 RBIs). ... Arkansas has hit 56 homers this season with seven players hitting at least five.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.