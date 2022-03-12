 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Texas A&M, Auburn softball teams to play doubleheader Sunday

AUBURN, Ala. — Texas A&M’s softball game at Auburn on Saturday was postponed because of inclement weather. The teams will conclude their Southeastern Conference opening series with an 11 a.m. Sunday doubleheader. Auburn (22-1) beat A&M (15-6) in the opener 5-4 in eight innings.

Arizona State blanks Aggies

Arizona State blanks Aggies

FULLERTON, Calif. – The Texas A&M softball team wrapped up the Judi Garman Classic with a 7-0 loss to 22nd-ranked Arizona State on Sunday.

