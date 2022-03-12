AUBURN, Ala. — Texas A&M’s softball game at Auburn on Saturday was postponed because of inclement weather. The teams will conclude their Southeastern Conference opening series with an 11 a.m. Sunday doubleheader. Auburn (22-1) beat A&M (15-6) in the opener 5-4 in eight innings.
Texas A&M, Auburn softball teams to play doubleheader Sunday
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
