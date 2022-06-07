Texas A&M announces the hiring of Arizona State softball coach Trisha Ford

Texas A&M has hired Arizona State’s Trisha Ford as its softball coach to replace Jo Evans who didn’t have her contract renewed after 26 seasons.

Ford was 212-89 in six seasons with the Sun Devils, including 70-44 in Pac-12 play. Arizona State was 43-11 this season, including 20-4 in league play to win the regular-season crown.

Ford’s hiring was first reported by Rounding Third Softball on Monday night and Texas A&M announced it early Tuesday afternoon.

“Trisha Ford is viewed as one of the very best softball coaches in the country and has done a phenomenal job at every stop in her career,” A&M director of athletics Ross Bjork said in a release. “College sports is about recruiting, player development and helping the student-athletes reach their full potential on and off the field and we discovered that Coach Ford epitomizes what it takes to lead at the highest level.”

Ford’s name surfaced Monday afternoon on social media after other potential candidates had received new deals.

The Sun Devils were seeded eighth for the NCAA tournament, losing at home in the super regionals to ninth-seeded Northwestern in the last game of the best-of-3 series. Arizona State made it to the Women’s College World Series in 2018, finishing third.

The Sun Devils finished sixth in league play in Ford’s first season, but have been in the top four the last four seasons, setting the program record of Pac-12 victories this year. She was the league’s coach of the year, an honor she also received in 2018.

“She knows what it takes to consistently compete for a championship,” Bjork said. “The more time we spent with Coach Ford, we realized that her grit, work ethic, passion, knowledge of the game, recruiting plan and connections all around the softball universe are a perfect fit for Texas A&M.”

Ford’s forte is pitching. ASU had a 2.62 earned run average this year to rank fourth in the league and 44th in the country. A&M, which had all of its pitchers hurt during the season at some point other than freshman left-hander Emiley Kennedy, had a 3.71 ERA to rank 10th in the Southeastern Conference and 147th in the country.

Arizona State, which had a 20-game winning streak this year, hit a school-record 104 homers. Arizona State had a pair of All-Americans in freshman first baseman Cydney Sanders (first team) and outfielder senior Yannira Acuna (second team). Sanders batted .425 with 21 home runs and 63 runs batted in. Acuna had 14 homers and 43 RBIs. Sanders and Acuna were part of five .300 hitters who combined to bat .370 with 74 homers, 52 doubles and 222 RBIs. Acuna is the lone senior in the group.

Ford is the second high-profile Pac-12 coach to leave the conference for Texas in the last five years. Former Oregon coach Mike White left the Ducks in June 2018 for the Texas Longhorns. White was making $237,500 at Oregon, according to the Eugene Register-Guard. White signed a five-year contract with a base salary of $505,000 annually, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

White, who made five WCWS appearances in his last seven seasons at Oregon, earned his first trip to Oklahoma City with Texas this year and on Monday night the unseeded Texas Longhorns beat seventh-seeded Oklahoma State twice to advance the best-of-3 championship series against top-ranked and defending champ Oklahoma.

A pair of highly successful coaches mentioned in social media in connection with the A&M job during the hiring process were Oklahoma State’s Kenny Gajewski and Florida State's Lonni Almeda. Gajewski received a new contract through 2027 not long after Evans was let go. Almeda agreed to a new contract extension after having already signed a seven-year extension last July. FSU made that announcement Monday.

Almeda signed a seven-year, $4.55-million deal last summer. The new pact adds a year and tacks on $460,000 in base salary plus $150,000 in retention and longevity bonuses, making the deal $5.615 million in guaranteed money over eight years.

Ford had an annual salary of $209,268 per year in 2020, according to Gov.Salaries.com. A&M, as its policy, didn’t announce terms of Ford’s contract.

Evans signed a contract in August of 2017 that paid her $245,000 that first year, climbing to $286,615 in the final year.

Ford was the pitching coach at Stanford from 2004-08, becoming the associate head coach from 2009-12. She was head coach at Fresno State from 2013-16, going 142-71-1. She was head coach for two years St. Mary’s, her alma mater, before going to Stanford. She was the Mountain West coach of the year in 2015 and ’16.

The 61-year-old Evans, who was inducted into the National Fastpitch Coaches Association’s Hall of Fame in 2015, was the program’s winningest coach. Evans was 1,300-713-2 overall, including 987-503-2 at A&M. She took the Aggies to the WCWS in 2007, ’08 and ’17. Ironically, her best effort was runner-up in 2008 to Arizona State. The Sun Devils also won the 2011 national title under Clint Myers who was 427-102 in eight seasons, making the WCWS every year but one until going to Auburn in 2014. But the program struggled after Myers left until Ford's arrival.

A&M was 31-28 this season, including 6-18 in SEC play. The Aggies, who made their 20th straight trip to the NCAA tournament, lost twice to OU in the Norman Regional.

The 44-year-old Ford takes over a squad that returns all its position players and four of five pitchers who accounted for 29 of the 31 victories. All-American Haley Lee, who plays first base and catcher, announced she’ll return for a super season as did pitcher/outfielder Makinzy Herzog and outfielder Morgan Smith. Sophomore outfielder Bre Warren, a second-team All-SEC pick as a freshman, is expected back from a season-ending injury, while A&M’s incoming freshmen include a trio of top 30 prospects.

Ford and Evans met on the field this season with Arizona State claiming a 7-0 victory in the Judi Garman Classic on March 6 at Fullerton, Calif. The two coaches met twice before in tourney play in California with Ford winning 2019 (5-4), but A&M beat her in ’17 (2-1 in nine innings).