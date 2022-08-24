The Texas A&M softball team has added Russ Heffley as its volunteer coach. Heffley spent the last two seasons at Arizona State under former Sun Devils head coach Trisha Ford, who took over the A&M program this offseason. Heffley helped coach outfielders and assisted in day-to-day activities with the Sun Devils. He served as a high school and youth coach for over 20 years and also spent 27 years in law enforcement, retiring from that field in 2019.
Texas A&M adds Russ Heffley as volunteer coach
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
