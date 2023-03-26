KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee senior Zane Denton hit a pair of home runs and drove in five runs to lead the Vols to a 9-6 Southeastern Conference baseball victory over Texas A&M to complete their weekend series sweep at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on Sunday before 4,521.

Denton hit a two-run homer in the third inning to give the 12th-ranked Vols (19-6, 3-3) a 2-1 lead. Tennessee added runs in each of the next four innings to make it a 9-3 lead.

The 18th-ranked Aggies (15-9, 1-5), who took an early lead in all three games, loaded the bases in the ninth with no outs on a walk by freshman Kaeden Kent and singles from pinch hitter Stanley Tucker and fellow junior Hunter Haas. That led to three runs, but Tennessee graduate Camden Sewell came in to get the last two outs. The right-hander also had the victory in Saturday’s 8-7 win.

Tennessee used nine pitchers in the series finale, three of them who are considered closers.

“Their hitters were frustrating,” Tennessee coach Tony Vitello said. “They’ve got a good approach. They don’t go away. They seem to have a really good understanding of the strike zone.”

A&M freshman left-hander Justin Lamkin made his first SEC start, going 4 1/3 innings with six strikeouts and one walk. Lamkin (1-2) allowed eight hits and six runs, all earned.

Denton hit his second home run to open the bottom of the fifth inning. Lamkin struck out the next batter, but was lifted after back-to-back singles by sophomores Christian Moore and Blake Burke put runners on the corners. A&M sophomore relief pitcher Chris Cortez, who had been the Aggies’ Game 3 starting pitcher before Lamkin, struck out graduate Griffin Merritt, but hit sophomore Jared Dickey with a pitch to load the bases. Freshman pinch hitter Dylan Dreiling lined an opposite field two-run double down the left-field line to make it 6-3.

A&M had 10 hits, three by freshman Jace LaViolette. Haas added two. Junior Jack Moss hit a home run in the first inning. A&M tied the game in the fifth inning at 3 thanks to leadoff singles by freshman Hank Bard and senior Jordan Thompson and a sacrifice fly by Haas. A&M would have scored more, but Tennessee right fielder Christian Scott made a diving catch of Kasen Wells’ line drive for the first out.

Tennessee had 12 hits with eight different players having hits, led by Denton who was 3 for 3 with five runs batted in as he batted in the No. 9 hole for the first time. His two-run single in the seventh made it 9-3. The Vols, who were swept at Missouri last week, scored 27 runs for the series with 31 hits, 11 of them for extra bases.

“Last weekend was definitely a wake-up call for us,” Denton said.

NOTES – LaViolette was 5 for 10 on the weekend with three RBIs. Moss was 5 for 13 with six RBIs. A&M will play Texas at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Bell Park.