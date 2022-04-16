Tennessee beats Texas A&M on walk-off homer to open SEC softball series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s Zaida Puni hit a two-run, walk-off home run to give the 14th-ranked Lady Vols a 7-5 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference softball action Saturday afternoon before 2,012 at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

A&M (24-15, 3-10) broke a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning on a three-run homer by sophomore Mayce Allen, but the Lady Vols (28-12, 9-6) scored runs in the last four innings to win the opener of the three-game series.

Tennessee’s Amanda Ayala walked to open the bottom of the seventh. A&M got an out on Ashley Morgan’s bad-hop grounder. The right-handed hitting Puni then drove the first pitch of her at-bat against A&M’s Emily Kennedy over the fence in right-center field.

It was the fourth time the Lady Vols took advantage of a walk or hit batsman to score a run Saturday.

“We could have cleaned it up a little bit,” A&M coach Jo Evans said on the Aggie radio broadcast’s postgame show. “We get ourselves in a bind when we walk leadoff [hitters]. That makes it tough on our defense.”

Tennessee took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Kelcy Leach’s double that scored McKenna Gibson, who had been hit by a pitch.

A&M scored four runs in the fourth inning, taking advantage of a leadoff walk by sophomore Trinity Cannon. Senior Makinzy Herzog hit a double. Sophomore Rylen Wiggins struck out, but freshman Katie Dack’s sacrifice fly tied the game. Senior Morgan Smith walked in an eight-pitch at-bat, battling back from a 1-2 count. Allen followed with her sixth homer of the season, a blast well over the left-field fence against Tennessee graduate left-hander Erin Edmoundson.

“We talked a lot this week about having the ability to come back but having not proved it in a game yet,” Tennessee coach Karen Weekly said on the school’s website. “And that was something our offense was determined to do.”

The Lady Vols’ comeback allowed Weekly to become the 14th coach in NCAA Division I history to win 1,200 games as she improved her career record to 1,200-409-2.

Tennessee started its comeback with two runs in the bottom of the fourth against Herzog, who started in the circle for A&M. Puni had a leadoff double and moved to third on Gibson’s single. Rylie West lined out, but the Lady Vols stole a run as the Aggies threw the ball away when pinch runner Anna Fox stole second. Leach grounded out, but Ivy Davis’ double scored Fox to cut A&M’s lead to 4-3.

The Lady Vols tied it in the fifth against the left-handed Kennedy, who replaced Herzog to open the frame. Lair Beautae walked and moved around on a passed ball, groundout and Ashley Morgan’s sacrifice fly.

The teams traded runs in the sixth.

Wiggins singled to leadoff, and Smith was hit by a pitch with one out in the top of the sixth. With Allen at the plate, Tennessee caught Wiggins leaning off second base on a pickoff play, but Wiggins’ speed allowed her to steal third. Allen then singled home Wiggins. A&M loaded the bases, but Tennessee freshman right-hander Nicola Simpson (1-0) struck out freshman Koko Wooley to escape the jam.

Tennessee’s West was hit by a pitch with one out in the bottom of the sixth. Pinch runner Kaitlin Parsons stole second and reached third on a throwing error by catcher Allen. Parsons scored on Davis’ single.

“I think there are some things defensively we could have done a little bit better,” Evans said.

A&M had six hits, two by Allen. Tennessee had seven hits, two each by Davis and Puni.

Herzog struck out three and walked three in four innings, allowing three runs. Kennedy (8-7) struck out one and walked two. She gave up four runs, but only one was earned.

The second game of the series will be at 3 p.m. Sunday.