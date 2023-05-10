FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Texas A&M’s tough luck in the Southeastern Conference softball tournament returned after a one-year hiatus as South Carolina scored the game’s only run in the eighth inning to nip the Aggies 1-0 in first-round action at Bogle Park on Wednesday.

South Carolina took advantage of a hit batter for its score. The teams then had a 4-hour, 9-minute weather delay before the Gamecocks (35-19) could get the last three outs to beat the Aggies (33-19) for the fourth straight time this year.

South Carolina outscored A&M 15-2 while sweeping their regular-seaason series in mid-April. A&M’s scoreless streak against the Gamecocks stretched to 27 2/3 innings Wednesday.

A&M threatened to score in the bottom of the eighth as junior Bre Warren walked with one out and junior pinch hitter Grace Uribe walked with two outs, but sophomore Koko Wooley flew out to end the game. The defensive play of the inning came on the first pitch as A&M junior Rylen Wiggins flirted with a home run, but leaping left fielder Marissa Gonzalez secured the ball with her bare hand when she failed to catch it with her glove.

“I was hoping the ball was going to carry,” A&M coach Trisha Ford said. “Last time we were here in Arkansas they had a little wind. [Gonzalez] made a tremendous play. Sometimes, you know, that’s the way this game goes.”

At last year’s SEC tournament A&M held on to beat South Carolina 5-3 in the play-in game for its first victory in the event, ending a seven-game losing streak with five of the losses by one run. The tough losses returned Wednesday. The Aggies went 12-12 in SEC play this year for their best conference record since 2018 to earn the tournament’s No. 7 seed, and they were in position to reach the quarterfinals for the first time but managed only two hits off the 10th-seeded Gamecocks, who went 9-15 in league play.

“It’s a tough [loss] for us,” Ford said, adding that she thought the team needed to play earlier in the game with the same energy, focus and approach it showed in the eighth inning. The Gamecocks also came to life in extra innings.

South Carolina’s Riley Blampied broke up the scoreless tie with a ground-ball single into right field that scored pinch runner Emma Sellers from second base in the top of the eighth. A&M sophomore pitcher Emiley Kennedy hit Jordan Fabian with a pitch to start the inning. Brooke Blankenship struck out attempting a sacrifice bunt. Sellers then stole second base with Zoe Laneaux at the plate. Laneaux struck out, but Blampied worked the count full and bounced the ball just past a diving attempt by freshman second baseman Amari Harper.

The game was suspended for lightning right after Blampied’s hit. When play resumed, South Carolina’s Hannah Hawley was hit by a pitch to load the bases, but Jen Cumming grounded out.

Kennedy (11-5) was the hard-luck loser. She allowed just three hits, striking out five and walking only one, but she hit three batters. A&M starting pitcher Shaylee Ackerman didn’t allow a hit in four innings. The senior right-hander struck out three and didn’t walk a batter, but she hit two. A&M’s pitchers lead the SEC in hit batters with 59 — 18 more than anyone else. Only Montana (62) and Toledo (71) have hit more batters nationally.

It was a tidy first seven innings with both teams each having only two hits.

South Carolina’s Karsen Ochs allowed two hits in 2 2/3 innings with one strike out and no walks. South Carolina right-hander Donnie Gobourne (11-6) got the victory with 5 1/3 hitless innings. She struck out six and walked three. The graduate transfer from Florida Atlantic also threw 10 scoreless innings against A&M in the regular season.

South Carolina’s Gonzalez had a two-out double in the fifth to be the game’s first runner in scoring position. Kennedy walked Sellers, but struck out Blankenship.

Ford thought the long delay helped A&M, which hit the reset button to get out of a jam in the top of the eighth inning then in the bottom of the frame had two batters reach in the same inning for the first time.

“As much as I hate it, I’d rather us have this feeling right now than have this feeling in a week or two,” Ford said. “I said, listen, you’ve got to figure this out. It’s win or go home time. There’s no second chance. There’s no Game 2. There’s no Game 3.”

A&M now awaits the announcement of the NCAA softball tournament’s 64-team field at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2 (Optimum Ch. 36). Most projections have the Aggies likely headed to Austin. A&M also went there in 2019. The 2020 tournament was canceled, while the Aggies have gone to Oklahoma for regionals the last two years.

South Carolina advances to play Georgia at 4 p.m. Thursday in quarterfinals. Four games had been scheduled for Wednesday, but the Kentucky-Florida first-round game was moved to 10 a.m. Thursday.