COLUMBIA, S.C. — Patience and clutch hitting lifted South Carolina to a 6-2 victory over 23rd-ranked Texas A&M in the opener of their Southeastern Conference softball series Friday night.

A&M (26-14, 8-8) scored two runs in the top of the first inning, but South Carolina (28-12, 5-8) answered with four runs in the bottom of the frame and never looked back.

South Carolina relief pitchers Karsen Ochs and Donnie Gobourne combined to allow only two hits in the final six innings. Ochs (6-3) retired the only six batters she faced. Gobourne struck out four and walked two in four innings as the senior transfer from Florida Atlantic picked up her fifth save.

Junior Trinity Cannon got the Aggies rolling with a two-run homer in the first inning that scored Julia Cottrill, who reached on an infield hit. It was Cannon’s seventh homer of the season. The South Carolina left and center outfielders just turned and looked at Cannon’s blast to left-center field. Cannon also hit a no-doubt homer in the first inning of Wednesday’s 4-2 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette at Davis Diamond.

But Cannon’s homer was the lone hurrah for the Aggies on Friday.

South Carolina erased the two-run deficit before making an out. The Gamecocks loaded the bases on a walk, hit batsman and a bunt for a single by right-handed hitting Riley Blampied. They all scored on Aniyah Black’s double. Black came around to score for a 4-2 lead when A&M sophomore starting pitcher Emily Leavitt (8-5) uncorked a wild pitch on ball four to Marissa Gonzalez. Leavitt issued the two walks that inning on full-count pitches and hit the leadoff batter on a 2-2 pitch as she threw 35 pitches in the frame.

South Carolina added a run in the third on Brooke Blankenship’s RBI single on a 1-2 pitch to score Jen Cummings, who hit a two-out double on a 2-2 pitch.

South Carolina’s Emma Sellers, the No. 9 hitter, added a solo homer run in the fourth to end the scoring.

A&M, which had a four-game winning streak snapped, had only four hits.

The teams, which have both won two more games in league play than last year, will play the second game of the series at 1 p.m. Saturday.