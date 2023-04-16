COLUMBIA, S.C. – South Carolina’s Aniyah Black hit a pair of home runs to power the Gamecocks to 8-0 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference softball action Sunday afternoon at Beckham Field.

Black’s second blast was a three-run shot in the bottom of the sixth that gave South Carolina (30-12, 7-8) a run-rule victory and a sweep of the 23rd-ranked Aggies (26-16, 8-10).

Black had three of South Carolina’s seven hits and drove in five runs. The junior designated hitter had an RBI double in the first and hit a solo homer in the third during the Gamecocks’ four-run inning for a 5-0 lead.

Gamecocks’ leadoff hitter Jordan Fabian started the third with a solo home run, the first baseman’s eighth of the season, to chase A&M senior starting pitcher Shaylee Ackerman (5-6). Texas A&M sophomore Emily Kennedy, who was the hard-luck loser in Saturday’s 1-0 walk-off loss, got two outs on four pitches, but Black hit a homer to left field on a 2-2 pitch, her fifth of the season to make it 3-0. Kennedy walked the next two batters and South Carolina, which leads the SEC in stolen bases, pulled off a double steal. Sophomore Giulia Desiderio singled to deep shortstop as both runners scored. The safe call on the close play was confirmed by review.

South Carolina got its last three runs off sophomore right-hander Emily Leavitt who entered in the fifth. She hit a batter and walked a batter to start the sixth, but bounced back for two outs before Black hit a 1-1 pitch to end the game.

A&M was blanked for the second straight game as senior right-hander Donnie Gobourne (8-1) tossed a two-hitter. The transfer from Florida Atlantic struck out seven and walked four along with hitting a batter.

“My change-up [was working],” Gobourne told the SEC Network. “They really weren’t expecting change-ups, they were expecting a lot of [velocity].”

Gobourne got her fifth save with four innings in Friday’s 3-0 victory.

A&M’s best scoring chance against her Sunday came in the third when it trailed by only a run. Riley Valentine walked and fellow freshman Amari Harper singled, but sophomore leadoff hitter Koko Wooley fouled out and junior Rylen Wiggins struck out. The Aggies also got two runners on in the sixth as Trinity Cannon walked and fellow junior Julia Cottrill singled, but senior Star Ferguson flew out and junior Paige Lott grounded out.

NOTES — A&M, which came into the series on a four-game winning streak, was without freshman left fielder Keely Williams, who is dealing with a back issue. The leadoff batter, who is hitting .307 for the season, is the reigning SEC’s freshman of the week. … A&M was 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position Sunday, stretching its scoreless streak to 20 2/3 innings. … The Aggies batted .145 (10 of 69) for the series. … A&M will play Texas State at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Davis Diamond.