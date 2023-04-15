COLUMBIA, S.C. – Texas A&M sophomore Emiley Kennedy had her fourth straight solid outing, but it wasn’t enough as South Carolina grabbed a 1-0 victory in Southeastern Conference softball action Saturday afternoon, doing it in walk-off fashion.

South Carolina (29-12, 6-8) relied on some two-out magic in the seventh inning to win the series against 23rd-ranked A&M (26-15, 8-9), which came into the weekend on a four-game winning streak. The Gamecocks’ Jordan Fabian singled with two outs and stole second on a close play that was upheld by review. Zoe Laneaux followed with a single to right field on an 0-1 pitch to easily score Fabian.

It was a career-best four hit day for the junior Laneaux with the team’s only other hit the single by fifth-year senior Fabian.

A&M could muster only four hits for the second straight game, half of them were doubles by sophomore Bre Warren and junior Julia Cottrill.

A&M’s best chance to score came in the fifth. Cottrill doubled over the left fielder’s head with one out. A&M sophomore Koko Wooley’s bunt single pushed Cottrill to third, but junior Trinity Cannon struck out and fifth-year senior Morgan Smith grounded out.

South Carolina senior right-hander Karsen Ochs (7-3) got the victory with three shutout innings, striking out two and walking one. Senior right-hand starter Bailey Betenbaugh went four innings, striking out one and walking one.

Kennedy (8-4) had won her last three outings, throwing at least four shutout innings each time which were a big part of the four-game winning streak. Fellow left-hander Madison Preston, a senior transfer, started and went 2 1/3 innings, striking out two and walking two.

NOTES — The final game of the series will be at noon Sunday. … South Carolina, which is celebrating alumnae week, drew 2,039 for Saturday’s game, the fifth largest in Beckham Field history. The program honored the 1983 team that made the Women’s College World Series. … A&M has been shutout over the last 13 2/3 innings. Cannon hit a two-run homer in the first inning of Friday’s 6-2 loss.