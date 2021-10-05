Seven Aggie softball players named Easton/NFCA All-America scholar athletes

The group includes Gabby Morena, Shaylee Ackerman, Mayce Allen, Trinity Cannon, Rylen Wiggins, Taudrea Sinnie and Kelsey Broadus. Morena earned the honor for the second time, while the other six Aggies earned it for the first time. Student-athletes must have a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the 2020-21 school year to qualify.