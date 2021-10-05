 Skip to main content
Seven Aggie softball players named Easton/NFCA All-America scholar athletes
Seven members of the Texas A&M softball team were named Easton/NFCA All-America scholar athletes Tuesday.

The group includes Gabby Morena, Shaylee Ackerman, Mayce Allen, Trinity Cannon, Rylen Wiggins, Taudrea Sinnie and Kelsey Broadus. Morena earned the honor for the second time, while the other six Aggies earned it for the first time. Student-athletes must have a minimum 3.5 grade-point average for the 2020-21 school year to qualify.

A&M will open its fall exhibition season against Texas at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 at Davis Diamond.

