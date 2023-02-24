CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. — Mistakes and missed opportunities doomed the Texas A&M softball team in an 8-0 loss to second-ranked Oklahoma on Friday in the Mary Nutter Classic.

A&M (11-3), which opened the tournament with a pair of late-night victories Thursday, outhit the Sooners 6-5, but the Aggies made three errors that made all but two of OU’s runs unearned.

The Sooners (10-1) scored four runs in the third inning as Joceyln Erickson blasted a three-run home run. OU’s first batter in the inning reached via an error by freshman second baseman Amari Harper. OU designated hitter Haley Lee, who transferred from A&M, followed with a single. After the runners moved up on a groundout, OU’s Alyssa Brito followed with an RBI single, though A&M threw out Lee trying to score on the play. A&M reliever Emily Leavitt walked the next batter on a full-count pitch, and Erickson followed with her homer.

OU starting pitcher Nicole May (3-0), who has yet to allow a run this season, pitched four innings, striking out five and walking one while scattering five hits.

A&M, which lost twice to Oklahoma last year in the Norman Regional of the NCAA tournament, had a rough start Friday, stranding three runners, while the Sooners took a 4-0 lead with three unearned runs thanks to a pair of A&M errors.

A&M opened with three straight singles by Koko Wooley, Julia Cottrill and Trinity Cannon, but May rebounded to strike out three straight freshmen.

Then in the bottom of the first inning, the Sooners got a leadoff walk by Jayda Coleman and a single by Grace Lyons. A wild pitch and fielder’s choice allowed a run to score. Lee reached on an error. Alynah Torres’ RBI single pushed OU’s lead to 2-0. The last two runs scored when first baseman Cannon booted Rylie Boone’s grounder.

A&M will play top-ranked UCLA at 7 p.m. Saturday followed by Utah Valley at 9:30 p.m.

On Thursday, A&M beat BYU 8-6 and California State Northridge 3-1.

Against CSUN, A&M scored two runs in the fifth inning on a bases-loaded walk by Wooley and a sacrifice fly by Riley Valentine to break a 1-1 tie. A&M right-hander Leavitt (3-1) pitched 3 2/3 innings of hitless relief for the victory, striking out six with no walks. CSUN (5-6) grabbed the lead in the second inning on a home run by Shaylan Whatman, and A&M tied it in the fourth on a homer by Cottrill.

A&M scored all of its runs against BYU (7-3) in the first two innings. A trio of doubles highlighted a five-run first. Cottrill and Cannon hit back-to-back RBI doubles for a 2-0 lead, and Harper had a bases-clearing two-out double.

BYU scored four runs in the top of the second to pull within one, but the Aggies answered in the bottom of the frame on Cannon’s RBI double and Valentine’s two-out, two-run homer.

A&M sophomore left-hander Emiley Kennedy (3-0) was the winning pitcher. She struck out three, walked three and allowed four hits in four innings. Madison Preston pitched 1 1/3 hitless innings and senior Shaylee Ackerman got the save, allowing one hit in 1 1/3 innings, striking out five with no walks. Ackerman then started the nightcap and worked 3 1/3 innings.

Preston (2-1) was the loser against OU, lasting just the first inning.