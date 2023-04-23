OXFORD, Miss. – Texas A&M junior Rylen Wiggins hit a grand slam to help the Aggies outslug the Ole Miss Rebels 13-8 in Southeastern Conference softball action Sunday.

Wiggins’ third home run of the season capped a five-run first inning. The 25th-ranked Aggies (29-17, 10-11) never trailed, scoring two runs each in four more innings to win the rubber game of the series. Ole Miss (27-21, 6-12) kept it interesting by hitting a trio of homers. The Rebels scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth with two outs to pull within 9-5 and managed to bring the potential tying run to the plate, but A&M senior relief pitcher Madison Preston got a fielder’s choice to leave the bases loaded.

A&M tacked on runs in the sixth and seventh before the Rebels scored three in their last at-bat. The Aggies had 13 hits to tie their second most in a game this season.

Wiggins and freshman Amari Harper each had three hits. Wiggins doubled off the left-field fence in the sixth inning, chasing fifth-year senior Morgan Smith to third. They both scored on junior pinch hitter Grace Uribe’s single. Harper had an RBI single in the second and an RBI triple in the third.

A&M sophomore leadoff hitter Koko Wooley, junior Trinity Cannon and senior Star Ferguson each had two hits. A&M also took seven walks, three by Smith.

It was the second straight day A&M struck early. It scored four runs in the first inning of Saturday’s 6-3 victory, coming off Friday’s 8-5 walk-off loss.

“The way we started the series was a little bit rough,” A&M junior catcher Julia Cottrill said. “But the way we were able to change the momentum and come back the next day with a chip on our shoulder and get it done the next two days, I’m really proud of our girls.”

Ole Miss had solo home runs by senior Paige Smith, sophomore Lexie Brady and senior Mya Stevenson, but couldn’t match A&M’s firepower.

“At the end of the day, we pitched well enough to win, but really we won that game in the batter’s box,” A&M coach Trisha Ford said. “It was a continual effort up and down the lineup.”

A&M sophomore pitcher Emily Leavitt (10-6) got the victory with 4 2/3 innings. She allowed six hits and five runs with three strikeouts and one walk. The right-hander had every decision in the series.

Ole Miss starting pitcher Makenna Kliethermes (6-5) didn’t get an out. She threw only 13 pitches, giving up three hits and walking one.