Texas A&M’s Madison Preston leaned on a powerful source for strength Saturday while pitching the 25th-ranked Aggies to a 3-1 victory over fourth-ranked Tennessee in Southeastern Conference softball action at Davis Diamond.

Preston (4-1) threw six innings, allowing only two singles. The senior transfer from Arizona State struck out eight and walked two in arguably the biggest game of her career. Any time the 5-foot-9 left-hander needed to refocus, she looked in the stands at her 18-month-old daughter, Kendri, the reason Preston sat out the last two seasons.

“I would look up there and look at her and I feel like she calms me down, brings me a little bit down to earth,” Preston said. “It feels good looking up there seeing her and my mom.”

Preston and the Aggies (22-12, 5-6) evened the weekend series with the Lady Vols (28-3, 9-2) by taking advantage of Tennessee’s mistakes and stifling a potent hitting attack for the second straight day.

A&M scored in the first inning and was in control throughout until flirting with disaster in the seventh. Preston started the seventh but left after walking the leadoff batter. Reliever Emily Leavitt entered and walked a batter and hit a batter to load the bases. Tennessee’s Jamison Brokenbrough hit into a fielder’s choice to score a run, then Leavitt hit another batter to reload the bases. The sophomore right-hander, who pitched 4 2/3 scoreless innings in Friday night’s 2-1, 10-inning loss, bounced back to strike out Katie Taylor and get leadoff hitter Donihoo Mackenzie to weakly ground out to A&M junior third baseman Rylen Wiggins, who stepped on the bag for the last out and emphatically slammed the ball into the ground.

“We came out and played the way we’re capable of playing,” A&M coach Trisha Ford said. “We just haven’t done that consistently, but that was a huge win for us.”

A&M lost the opener on a two-out error in the top of the 10th that allowed Tennessee to score two runs. The Lady Vols returned the favor Saturday. A&M junior Julia Cottrill hit a one-out single in the bottom of the first. She stole second, took third on a wild pitch and scored when the catcher threw the ball away.

The 1-0 lead was huge coming off the heartbreaking loss that took 3 hours, 11 minutes and had a 1:18 weather delay.

“It was kind of like the monkey got off our back,” Ford said.

Cottrill get her hit off Karlyn Pickens (6-3). The freshman right-hander relieved Friday with her first pitch clocked at 75 mph, which also was to Cottrill who got a hit on the next pitch. Even though Pickens faced only two batters in earning the save Friday, Ford said it was important for the Aggies to see her velocity in the opener.

Pickens struck out only four in three innings Saturday, getting nicked for another unearned run in the third. Freshman Amari Harper reached on a one-out error by first baseman McKenna Gibson. Harper stole second and scored on a triple by freshman Keely Williams as senior center fielder Kiki Milloy couldn’t make a diving catch.

A&M added its last run in the sixth off freshman reliever Charli Orsini. Wiggins walked with one out, stole second and moved to third on a groundout by freshman Riley Valentine. Wiggins scored on sophomore Koko Wooley’s infield single that bounced off Orsini.

A&M had only five hits, but Tennessee managed just two as Madison’s change-up proved a difference-maker.

“Before really two days ago my change-up was a little shaky, but I knew if I was going to pitch against them that I needed my change-up,” Madison said.

Preston threw 85 pitches, 50 for strikes.

“Today was her day,” Ford said. “She pitched a gem. That’s what she’s capable of doing.”

It was Preston’s longest outing since she threw six innings against seventh-ranked Florida on Feb. 22, 2020, in a 4-1 loss.

The plan was for Preston to go through the lineup once with sophomore left-hander Emiley Kennedy doing that as well followed by senior Shaylee Ackerman and Leavitt, depending on the matchups.

“But Preston was dealing,” Ford said.

And after Ford, who is also the pitching coach, consulted with assistant Jeff Harger, she decided to stick with Preston.

“I’m like, ‘I’m going to let it roll,’” Ford said. “So we just let her roll.”

That was incredible news for someone who took two years off.

“I honestly didn’t think that I was going to play again,” Preston said. “But as time went on, I was like, ‘You know, I really think I can finish what I started and I can finish it right.’”

• NOTES — Game 3 will be at 1 p.m. Sunday. ... Preston pitched her first two seasons at Alabama. She was 7-5 her freshman season with six complete games. She pitched her junior season for Ford at Arizona State in 2020. ... Tennessee came into the series hitting .328 for the year but is hitting just .109 (6 of 55) this series with one extra-base hit. ... A&M sophomore Allie Enright, who had a single, broke her bat in half in the sixth inning.

Texas A&M 3, Tennessee 1

Tennessee;000;000;1;—;1;2;2

Texas A&M;101;001;x;—;3;5;0

Karlyn Pickens, Nicola Simpson (4), Charli Orsini (6) and Giulia Koutsoyanopulos; Madison Preston, Emily Leavitt (7) and Julia Cottrill.

W — Preston (4-1). L — Pickens (6-3). S — Leavitt (3).

Leading hitters: TENNESSEE — McKenna Gibson 1-1. A&M — Amari Harper 1-2, 3B

Records: Tennessee (28-3, 9-2); A&M (22-12, 5-6)