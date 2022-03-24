Pitching-healthy Texas A&M faces batting giant Georgia in SEC softball series

The Texas A&M softball team is healthy in the circle for the first time this season, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Aggies will play a three-game Southeastern Conference series at 17th-ranked Georgia this weekend. The Lady Bulldogs (27-4, 2-1) typically take advantage of the hard infield on the red-packed clay and friendly dimensions of Jack Turner Stadium that measures 190 feet down the foul lines and 220 feet to center field. This year is no exception. Georgia is hitting .356 with 53 doubles, 58 home runs and 242 runs scored — all SEC-leading marks.

“They [also] give up some runs,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “I think it’s going to be a weekend where we have to hit with them. We’ve got to stay aggressive and just keep scoring runs. They play with momentum. They keep the pressure on the whole time offensively. We’ll have to make sure we can match that, and I think we can.”

A&M (18-10, 1-5) has an earned run average of 2.70 to rank eighth in the SEC, but its three returning starters from last season have all missed significant time.

Sophomore right-hander Grace Uribe (3-2, 4.42) didn’t pitch until Feb. 27 because of a broken bone in her nonthrowing hand. Senior right-hander Makinzy Herzog (5-1, 0.18 ERA) didn’t pitch from March 5-18 because of muscle sprain that also was the problem for graduate right-hander Kayla Poynter (2-0, 3.75), who saw her first action since Feb. 19 in Wednesday’s 5-4 victory over Houston Baptist.

“I’m just so excited to see Herzog coming back,” senior catcher/first baseman Haley Lee said. “To see KP coming back, Grace coming back ... seeing them do their thing is very exciting.”

Freshman left-hander Emiley Kennedy (6-5, 2.48 ERA) has thrown a team-leading 65 innings because of the injuries, and junior right-hander Shaylee Ackerman (2-2, 4.20), who didn’t pitch her first two seasons, has thrown 25 innings.

“We’ve got five pitchers who are ready to go, and that’s going to make a big difference for us,” Evans said.

Georgia has impressive numbers, but it has played only one ranked team — a 3-2 victory over 16th-ranked Clemson on Wednesday. A&M is 1-9 against ranked teams with five of the losses by one run.

Georgia has a new coach in former assistant Tony Baldwin. He replaced Hall of Famer Lu Harris-Carpenter, who retired after leading the Lady Bulldogs to their sixth Women’s College World Series last June. Baldwin has a young pitching staff with sophomores Madison Kerpics (10-1, 1.45 ERA) and Britton Rogers (8-1, 3.87) joined by freshman Kylie Macy (7-1, 3.59).

“I think we match up well against their pitching staff,” Evans said.

A&M is hitting .295, which ranks 13th in the league. A&M does have the league’s second-leading hitter in Lee (.507, 7 HRs, 26 RBIs).

“I definitely feel locked in,” Lee said. “I’m watching my film. I’m doing everything I can to make sure I’m prepared for these pitchers.”

Athens, Georgia, hasn’t been kind to A&M since it joined the SEC with the Aggies losing eight straight until salvaging the last game of the 2019 series.

• NOTES — Herzog, who struck out a career-best 15 batters in beating Florida, was a little sore heading into the series but is ready to go, Evans said. ... Everyone in the projected Georgia starting lineup has hit a homer run with junior Sara Mosley (.398, 9 HRs, 31 RBIs) and sophomore Sydney Chamberlain (.398, 9 HRs, 24 RBIs) leading the way. Next are sophomore Jayda Kearney (.406, 8 HRs, 31 RBIs), senior Lacey Fincher (.368, 8 HRs, 26 RBIs) and junior Jaiden Fields (.426, 7 HRs, 21 RBIs).

