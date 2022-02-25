Oklahoma State's Maxwell chills Texas A&M's bats with 1-hitter in 1-0 victory

The windchill factor was 34 degrees for Texas A&M’s softball game against 11th-ranked Oklahoma State on Friday afternoon, and it showed as the Aggie bats never thawed out.
Oklahoma State’s Kelly Maxwell threw a one-hitter in the Cowgirls’ 1-0 victory at Davis Diamond. The junior left-hander came within a pitch of her second career no-hitter. A&M’s Shaylee Ackerman fouled off a pair of two-strike pitches before lining a single into center field with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. That pushed pinch runner Star Ferguson to third, but Maxwell ended the game by striking out freshman Koko Wooley.
Oklahoma State (8-4) won its third straight on the heels of three straight losses at the St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational.
Maxwell (4-0) struck out a career-best 13, getting plenty of help from eager Aggies (11-1).
“What she threw didn’t surprise me, but what surprised me was our lack of discipline,” A&M coach Jo Evans said. “We got ahead of ourselves. The sign of a good pitcher, though, is if you don’t have to throw strikes, don’t throw strikes, and we made it pretty easy on her, and then when she had to throw strikes, she did. We chased way too many pitches out of the zone.”
A&M entered the Reveille Classic batting .369 with 41 extra-base hits. A&M senior Makinzy Herzog was the only Aggie batter to put the ball in play three times against Maxwell, who went 15-5 last season.
“She had a really good change-up and dropball,” Herzog said. “Our plan was to lay off that, but that always doesn’t go as planned, and we were chasing a lot of stuff tonight.”
Herzog (4-1) was a hard-luck loser. She struggled early, getting touched for a run in the first inning on three hits and two walks.
“I think part of it just had to do with the weather and some nerves, too,” Herzog said. “I wasn’t spinning it well in the beginning and wasn’t commanding the zone very well, but as the game went on, that all got better.”
Herzog allowed only two singles over the final six innings, one of them on a bunt. Evans loved the way Herzog battled and improved as the game progressed.
“She holds a really good ballclub to one run — we had a chance to win the game,” Evans said.
Both pitchers walked five with the first one being the difference. Oklahoma State leadoff batter Kiley Naomi fouled off a 3-2 pitch before walking. She moved to second on a groundout and scored on Julia Cottrill’s single.
Herzog had to deal with plenty of traffic on the bases. A&M’s defense turned a double play in the second to erase one walk. Herzog pitched around a leadoff bunt single in the third inning and recovered after walking the leadoff batters in the fourth and fifth innings.
“I definitely had a lot of walks, and that’s something I’ve been trying to work on, but it’s just important that when you do get those walks to just go after the next batter and try not to have two in a row or anything like that,” Herzog said. “I think we did well with that, and my defense played well behind me, too.”
A&M didn’t commit an error. Oklahoma State’s only error came when third baseman Sydney Pennington failed to backhand a grounder in the fifth by Ackerman, who had a great at-bat by fouling off four two-strike pitches.
Pennington, though, robbed Wooley of a potential hit in the first by snaring a one-hop liner at her ankles.
“I thought it was a really good game, well played by both teams,” Evans said. “We needed to play a really strong opponent. I told our team that that felt like an SEC game. That’s the caliber of team you’re going to see, and that’s the challenge you’re going to have, and I think we’re going to win a lot of games.”
Oklahoma State, coming off back-to-back Women’s College World Series trips, returned eight starters and added several key transfers, including catcher Cottrill from Florida. But as loaded as the Cowgirls are, Herzog didn’t see Friday’s performance against them as a moral victory.
“We all just want to win,” Herzog said. “I don’t really look at it as, ‘Oh well, it’s a good loss.’ For me, I’m just like, ‘I’m kind of pissed because I want to win.’ I think we all look at it that way. We want to win every time out there. We don’t care who we’re playing.”
• NOTES — Oklahoma State tried to score a second run in the first inning on a wild pitch to the backstop, but A&M sophomore catcher Mayce Allen’s hustle and good throw to Herzog covering home got the second out of the inning. ... The run Herzog allowed was her first earned one after 23 1/3 shutout innings. ... Oklahoma State defeated Texas Southern 9-0 in Friday’s opener. Texas Southern ended the day with a 9-0 victory over Tennessee State. Both games went five innings. ... The tournament will resume Sunday with Oklahoma State against Tennessee State at 9 a.m. followed by Tennessee State vs. Texas Southern at 11:30 a.m. A&M will play the Cowgirls at 2 p.m. followed by Texas Southern.