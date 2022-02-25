Oklahoma State's Maxwell chills Texas A&M's bats with 1-hitter in 1-0 victory

“She had a really good change-up and dropball,” Herzog said. “Our plan was to lay off that, but that always doesn’t go as planned, and we were chasing a lot of stuff tonight.”

Herzog (4-1) was a hard-luck loser. She struggled early, getting touched for a run in the first inning on three hits and two walks.

“I think part of it just had to do with the weather and some nerves, too,” Herzog said. “I wasn’t spinning it well in the beginning and wasn’t commanding the zone very well, but as the game went on, that all got better.”

Herzog allowed only two singles over the final six innings, one of them on a bunt. Evans loved the way Herzog battled and improved as the game progressed.

“She holds a really good ballclub to one run — we had a chance to win the game,” Evans said.

Both pitchers walked five with the first one being the difference. Oklahoma State leadoff batter Kiley Naomi fouled off a 3-2 pitch before walking. She moved to second on a groundout and scored on Julia Cottrill’s single.