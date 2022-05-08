No. 5 Arkansas bashes it way to 9-5 victory over Texas A&M

Texas A&M simply didn’t have enough sluggers to keep smashing softballs with Arkansas, nor the pitchers to prevent it.

The fifth-ranked Razorbacks hit a quartet of home runs en route to a 9-5 Southeastern Conference victory Sunday at Davis Diamond in the regular-season finale. Arkansas (41-9, 19-5) showed why it won the SEC regular-season title by three games. Arkansas mashed a pair of homers in its first two at-bats for a 5-0 lead. A&M (28-25, 6-18) gave the partisan crowd of 1,555 something to cheer about with three runs in the fourth inning to pull within 5-4, but the Razorbacks immediately extended the lead in the fifth on Danielle Gibson’s three-run blast and a solo shot by Linnie Malkin.

It was the second straight game Arkansas hit four homers. The Aggies rallied from a 5-2 deficit on Friday night for a 6-5 victory by hitting a pair of homers and keeping the Razorbacks scoreless for the last five innings in the nine-inning walk-off victory. But Arkansas in the last two games of the series scored all but one of its 16 runs on eight homers, holding A&M to just one blast.

“They are by far the best hitting ball club in the conference,” A&M coach Jo Evans said.

Arkansas heads into the SEC tournament hitting a league-best .342 with a school-record 100 homers with a quintet of players each with at least 12. The Razorbacks won all eight league series, including sweeps of South Carolina, Florida and Auburn.

“Arkansas is a hell of a ball club,” Evans said. “I thought we fought really hard, I thought we competed great, actually.”

A&M leaned on small ball for its three-run fourth to pull within 5-4. Trinity Cannon was hit by a pitch and fellow sophomore Grace Uribe singled. Freshman Koko Wooley’s second double of the game scored Cannon and the Aggies parlayed groundouts by freshman Cayden Baker and sophomore Mariana Torres into a pair of runs. Arkansas answered in a big way with power complemented by small ball. Hannah McEwen walked off A&M graduate Kayla Poynter who had pitched a perfect fourth inning. Arkansas’ catcher Taylor Ellsworth, who has hit 14 homers, bunted for a hit. Gibson, named among 10 finalists for USA Softball’s player of the year earlier in the week, lined her 18th homer of the season over the right-field fence.

“[That] was a backbreaker on a pitch that was supposed to be in the dirt,” Evans said.

Malkin added her team-leading 19th homer later in the inning, a lined shot that went off the top of the left-field fence.

A&M tried to answer in its half of the inning. Senior Morgan Smith, fell behind 0-2, but walked on the 12th pitch after fouling off four straight pitches. Freshman Katie Dack also walked on a full-count pitch and Cannon was hit by the last pitch thrown by starting pitcher Chenise Delce (15-2) to load the bases. Senior right-hander Mary Haff, appearing in her third straight game, quelled the rally by inducing three groundouts. Haff allowed only one hit in three innings, a popup that should have been caught.

“We set the table and had a chance to do it again,” said Evans, proud that her team set the table for a rally. “We just couldn’t get a timely hit like they did.”

Arkansas hit only .282 for the series (26 for 92), but had nine homers. The Razorbacks scored in nine innings in the series, getting multiple runs seven times.

Arkansas’ Hannah Gammill hit a two-run homer in the first inning, her 18th of the season, and No. 9 hitter Spencer Prigge added a two-run shot in the second, both off of freshman starter Emiley Kennedy (10-11) who had pitched five shutout innings Friday night for the victory.

“You’ve got to be able to hit with a team like that,” Evans said. “[And] not keeping the ball in the yard was challenging.”

Arkansas heads to the SEC tournament at Florida having won 10 of 11, while the Aggies have dropped seven of eight. A&M, which finished 12th, will play 13th-seeded South Carolina (26-29, 3-21) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“We just need to get our feet back on the ground which comes from rest and a little bit of practice,” Smith said. “We need to take a step back and get ready for the upcoming SEC tournament. I have a ton of confidence in these girls going into postseason.”

NOTES — The South Carolina-A&M winner will play fifth-seeded Florida at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The 10th-ranked Gators (41-15, 13-11) finished in a three-way tie for fourth with 13th-ranked Kentucky (35-16, 13-11) and 19th-ranked LSU (34-20, 13-11). Kentucky earned the fourth seed via a tiebreaker to get a double-bye. LSU is seeded sixth. … A&M senior pitcher/outfielder Makinzy Herzog didn’t play Sunday as a precaution after tweaking her back. “I think she’s going to be just fine,” Evans said. “We just wanted to be careful. At this point, we really need her in postseason. We need her on Tuesday, so really it was us being overly cautious.”

