The Texas A&M softball team took a walk on the wild side Sunday afternoon, losing 9-2 to fourth-ranked Tennessee at Davis Diamond.

The Lady Vols took advantage of six hit batters and three Aggie errors in the deciding game of their Southeastern Conference series.

Tennessee (29-3, 10-2) had only five hits, but four of its hit batters scored and six of its runs were unearned.

“Obviously, their game plan was to crowd the plate and get hit by pitches and we didn’t make our adjustments,” A&M coach Trisha Ford said. “We put a lot of traffic on the base path.”

The Lady Vols also had their hiccups by hitting three batters, walking five and uncorking two wild pitches, but it was Tennessee’s wildest pitch that made a big difference.

Tennessee’s Karlyn Pickens in the fourth inning air mailed a 75-mph rise ball well over the catcher’s head with A&M freshman Riley Valentine on third base. The 25th-ranked Aggies (22-13, 5-7) thought they were about to tie the game at 3, but the ball bounced high off the padded wall behind home plate right to the catcher. Valentine, halfway down the line, was an easy out.

Tennessee built on that by scoring five runs in the fifth for an 8-2 lead against a starting lineup, which had seven underclassmen.

“It’s a game of momentum and it’s just something you have to learn,” Ford said.

The Lady Vols loaded the bases with a walk, hit batter and an error by senior relief pitcher Madison Preston who had been brilliant in Saturday’s 3-1 victory. Preston was replaced by sophomore Emily Leavitt who induced a grounder for an out at the plate, but Tennessee junior Giulia Koutsoyanopulos cleared the bases with a double on a 0-2 pitch. Freshman pinch hitter Jamison Brockenbrough followed with a single that was hit too hard to score Koutsoyanopulos, but she came home when A&M threw the ball away trying to retire Brockenbrough at first. Tennessee senior Kiki Milloy singled home Brockenbrough for the inning’s final run.

A&M had a chance to answer in the bottom of the fifth as Julia Cottrill reached on an error and fellow junior Trinity Cannon was hit by a pitch. Pickens fell behind 3-0 on the next batter, but answered with three straight strikes, the last of which freshman Aiyana Coleman grounded into a double play.

“We had some innings where I felt we came in with the momentum and then [Pickens] just went 1-2-3,” Ford said. “We gotta make it hard. We’ve got to make her throw more than four pitches in an at-bat.”

Pickens, who got the final out of Friday’s 2-1, 13-innings victory, struck out 10 Sunday with 120 pitches in 6 2/3 innings with four walks. The freshman right-hander (7-3) started Saturday’s game, but wasn’t sharp in three innings, allowing two hits.

A&M strung its three hits together in the first inning to chase Tennessee freshman starting pitcher Payton Gottshall, but it seldom hit the ball hard thereafter against Pickens. Ford will dissect the tape to see why the offense struggled.

“I think we got a little passive,” Ford said. “I think we started to think too much in the [batter’s] box.”

A&M had a tough start. Sophomore starting pitcher Emily Kennedy (5-3) gave up a one-out single to Rylie West and plucked McKenna Gibson. The next pitch seemed to fool the catcher, bouncing high and toward the Lady Vols’ dugout on the first-base side, allowing West to score from second. Back-to-back hit batters and a walk brought in Tennessee’s second run, but Kennedy the left bases stranded by getting back-to-back outs.

A&M tied the game in the bottom of the first on Coleman’s RBI single and sophomore Koko Wooley getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

NOTES – Tennessee with six hit batters tied the school record set in 2013 against Charleston South. …A&M wore blue uniform tops for World Autism Awareness Day.

Tennessee 9, Texas A&M 2

Tennessee;200;151;0–;9;5;1

Texas A&M;200;000;0;–;2;3;3

Payton Gottshall, Karlyn Pickens (1) and Giulia Koutsoyanopulos. Emiley Kennedy, Madison Preston (5), Emily Leavitt (5), Shaylee Ackeman (6) and Julia Cottrill, Gracyn Coleman (2), Cottrill (6). W – Pickens, 7-3. L – Kennedy, 5-3.

Leading hitters – TENNESSEE: Kiki Milloy 2-5, 2 RBIs; Koutsoyanopulos 1-2, 2B, 4 RBIs. A&M: Trinity Cannon 1-2; Rylen Wiggins 1-2

Records: Tennessee 29-3, 10-2; A&M 22-13, 5-7