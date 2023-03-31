Neither fourth-ranked Tennessee nor No. 25 Texas A&M could deliver a clutch hit, but the Lady Vols still found a way to squeeze out a 2-1, 10-inning victory in a titanic opener to their Southeastern Conference softball series Friday night at Davis Diamond.

Tennessee (28-2, 9-1) survived the 3-hour, 11-minute drama that included an hour and 18 minute weather delay because of bulldog effort by senior pitcher Ashley Rogers and a little luck as the Lady Vols scored their runs on a two-out error.

A&M (21-12, 4-6) got one of its best pitched games of the year considering the opposition and several times was a hit away from taking control or earning a walk-off victory

“I think there’s a lot of good things [we did],” A&M coach Trisha Ford said. “We’re in that game, and great teams which I think Tennessee obviously is ... they’ve put together that kind of season so far. They find a way to win, and I think ... we have to kind of get over that hump and find a way to win.”

Rogers didn’t allow A&M to get ahead.

The senior right-hander allowed only one hit in 9 2/3 innings, striking out 11 and walking seven. She lost her no-hitter in the 10th as A&M sophomore Allie Enright hit a leadoff single followed by the weather delay. Rogers (11-0) came back to finish what she started. She gave up a run on a flyout, groundout and a wild pitch then walked senior Morgan Smith.

A&M junior Julia Cottrill then greeted freshman reliever Karlyn Pickens with a single, giving the partisan fans left from the crowd of 1,585 hope, but junior Trinity Cannon flew out, just missing solid contact, which kind of reflected A&M’s night.

Rogers had walked only 14 and hit two batters in 65 innings coming in, but the Aggies loaded the bases in the second inning with two walks and a hit batter and again in the sixth on three straight walks. A&M left the bases loaded both times.

A&M got a leadoff walk from freshman Aiyana Coleman in the seventh, and freshman pinch runner Star Ferguson stole second, but Rogers struck out the next three batters. A&M was 1 for 11 with runners on base and 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

Rogers showed plenty of emotion getting out of the first jam in the second.

“I’m [still] a little amped up. I need to calm down,” Rogers said in the postgame interview on the SEC Network.

Ford applauded her batters’ battles, but they didn’t start making solid contact until late in the game.

“I didn’t think we did a good job of adjusting to hitting a different part of the ball,” Ford said. “We’re under the ball a lot.”

Tennessee was just as helpless at the plate, going 1 for 17 with runners on and 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position. A&M sophomore Emily Leavitt and senior Shaylee Ackerman combined for a four-hitter, striking out 10 with three walks and no earned runs.

Leavitt hit the game’s first batter but then struck out five straight against a team hitting .328. She settled in nicely and gave up one hit in 4 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts and one walk, keeping the hitters off-balance with a screwball down and in.

“I was really focused on my spin today, and we’ve really worked on that a lot throughout this week,” Leavitt said.

Ackerman was solid in 5 1/3 innings, allowing three hits.

Tennessee No. 9 hitter Katie Taylor opened the 10th with a double. Senior All-American Kiki Milloy singled sharply to right with on eout, moving Taylor to third with Milloy taking second when the throw came home. Ackerman got a grounder back to the mound for the second out. After a visit from Ford during the at-bat to No. 4 hitter Zaida Puni, Ackerman got a grounder that sophomore shortstop Koko Wooley booted, allowing two runs to score.

It was the game’s only error and A&M’s first in three games. The Aggies also have allowed only one earned run in the last three games.

A&M junior Rylen Wiggins, who walked twice and lined out once, said Rogers’ experience showed and her coaches called a great game.

“We had her on the ropes,” Wiggins said. “I’d say she was a little frustrated and scared at certain times. And if she throws again, we’re going to get her.”

Wiggins said Rogers’ riseball was the best they’ve seen.

“She’s able to spot it and change the height of it, which just makes her even more effective when she’s implementing her curveball as well,” Wiggins said.

Ford said she was pleased with many aspects of her team’s game. The trick is to do it again.

“I think that we need to show this consistency,” Ford said.

NOTES — Game 2 of the series will be at 1 p.m. Saturday. ... The flags at Davis Diamond were at half-staff for the shooting earlier this week at The Covenant School in Knoxville, Tennessee, that killed six. ... Tennessee junior Giulia Koutsoyanapulos is a rarity at catcher in that she throws left-handed and bats right-handed. ... The first six batters to reach base did it without anyone getting a hit. ... Rogers threw 161 pitches in last year’s 1-0 victory over Mississippi State in the SEC tournament.

Tennessee 2, Texas A&M 1 (10 innings)

Tennessee;000;000;000;2;—;2;4;0

Texas A&M;000;000;000;1;—;1;2;1

Ashley Rogers, Karlyn Pickens (10) and Giulia Koutsoyanpulos. Emily Leavitt, Shaylee Ackerman (5) and Julia Cottrill.

W — Rogers (11-0). L — Ackerman (5-5). S — Pickens (2).

Leading hitters — TENNESSEE: Kiki Milloy 2-5. A&M: Allie Enright 1-2, Cottrill 1-4