The 25th-ranked Texas A&M softball team has some quick learners.

The Aggies cruised to a 6-0 victory over Incarnate Word on Wednesday night at Davis Diamond. A&M (21-11) needed only 97 minutes to dispatch the Cardinals (11-15-1), who are picked to finish eighth in the Southland Conference.

A&M senior Morgan Smith hit a two-run single in a four-run fourth inning, and junior Grace Uribe and senior Shaylee Ackerman combined on a four-hitter as the right-handers combined for no walks. They threw only 73 pitches, 58 of them strikes.

It was a solid businesslike effort heading into this weekend’s Southeastern Conference series against fourth-ranked Tennessee. It was more efficient than Tuesday’s 3-2 victory over Lamar when the Aggies needed a walk-off hit to beat another Cardinals team picked to finish sixth in the Southland.

First-year A&M head coach Trisha Ford said she was happy with both games, because of the wins. The Aggies also did not commit an error over the two games after a season-high four in a 10-2 loss at Kentucky. A&M used all five of its pitchers over the two games, and they walked only one in 14 innings. A&M hit .320 (16 of 50) with only four extra-base hits, which is average considering Lamar and Incarnate Word opponents are batting .305.

“[But] we got a lot of good reps off real pitchers,” Ford said. “That was good.”

A&M had only five hits against Incarnate Word, two by junior Rylen Wiggins who raised her average to .318. She was hitting only .158 entering SEC play but is 15 for 28 (.536) in her last 11 games. Wiggins is hitting sixth in the batting order after opening the season in the No. 9 slot.

She smashed a single into left field in the second inning and got credit for an infield hit in the fourth as Incarnate Word walked three and had an error and probably should have gotten an out on Wiggins’ grounder.

The left-handed hitting Smith had the only well-struck ball in the inning, grounding a full-count pitch into right field for a 5-0 lead. That came after pinch-hitter Riley Valentine struck out with the bases loaded for the second out, and fellow freshman Keely Williams walked on four pitches to give A&M a 3-0 lead.

“Mentally I was just thinking of getting a pitch and hit something hard and wherever it went, I was going to be happy with that,” Smith said. “I just wanted to be patient and have a good at-bat. She was throwing quite a few balls. I wanted to make sure I got a good pitch to hit.”

The big lead was more than enough for Uribe (1-0) to earn her first victory of the year. The two-way performer allowed two hits in a season-high four innings. She was slowed at the start of the season by a lower body injury.

“I’m just like getting back to being used to pitching again. It’s been a long time,” Uribe said. “I felt comfortable out there.”

Uribe retired the side in order twice, but Incarnate Word hit a few balls hard. Kendall McGary hit a one-out double in the second to put two runners in scoring position. Julia Cordon lined out to right fielder Smith, and it turned into a double play. The runner from second tagged up and headed to third, but the runner at third base stayed put, leading to a rundown and out. Then in the fourth, Incarnate Word’s Aaliyah Garcia hit a line drive high off the fence in left field for a only a single because it was hit that hard.

“Some [of the pitches] they might have needed to move a little more, which doesn’t worry me at all,” Uribe said. “Typically, I’m really not a strikeout pitcher. I’m going to put the ball in play often.”

Uribe pitched four or more innings only five times in 30 appearances last season.

“I thought Grace came out and did what she was going to do,” Ford said.

A&M’s plan included sophomore left-hander Emiley Kennedy possibly pitching the seventh inning, but Uribe and Ackerman made that a moot point.

NOTES — A&M scored its first run on a two-out walk in the first inning by junior Julia Cottrill and junior Trinity Cannon’s first career triple. Cannon had the walk-off hit against Lamar. ... Sophomore center fielder Allie Enright covered plenty of ground to snag two line drives. A&M’s best defensive play was freshman second baseman Amari Harper’s diving stop of a hard grounder. She wasn’t able to throw out the runner at first, but Ford pointed to that kind of play being huge if a runner had been at second, preventing a score. ... It was A&M’s third-fastest game of the season. A&M’s 11-0 victory over Texas A&M-Commerce on Feb 11 and its 8-0 loss at Arkansas on March 12 both lasted 1:35, but both were only five innings. ... It was A&M’s ninth shutout of the season. The Aggies had just six last year. ... A&M will play Tennessee at 5 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Texas A&M 6, Incarnate Word 0

Incarnate Word;000;000;0—;0;4;1

Texas A&M;100;401;x;—;6;5;0

Annie Gunther, Natalie Myers (4), Samantha Portillo (5) and Kendall McGary; Grace Uribe, Shaylee Ackerman (5) and Gracyn Coleman.

W — Uribe (1-0). L — Gunther (5-3).

Leading hitters: INCARNATE WORD — McGary 1-3, 2B. A&M — Rylen Wiggins 2-3; Morgan Smith 1-4, 2 RBIs

Records: Incarnate Word (11-15-1, 3-6 Southland); A&M (21-11, 4-5 SEC)

