Sophomore pitchers Emily Leavitt and Emiley Kennedy combined on a five-inning no-hitter as Texas A&M run-ruled Prairie View A&M 12-0 on Tuesday in nonconference play at Davis Diamond.

Leavitt started and struck out three with two walks over two innings, then Kennedy (9-4) struck out three and walked two over the final three innings.

Center fielder Allie Enright led A&M (30-17, 10-11) at the plate, going 2 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs. Four other Aggies had a hit and an RBI including Grace Uribe, Julia Cottrill, Morgan Smith and Riley Valentine. Smith and Valentine each had doubles.

The Aggies will host Missouri for their final Southeastern Conference series of the regular season with games Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 5 p.m. each day at Davis Diamond. A&M will play at Houston at 6 p.m. Wednesday to end the regular season ahead of the SEC tournament set for May 9-13 at Bogle Park in Fayetteville, Arkansas.