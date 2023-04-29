The 25th-ranked Texas A&M softball team returned to Davis Diamond on Saturday and finished off its 6-2 victory over Missouri. But while the Aggies won the postponed Southeastern Conference series opener, they went down in order in the bottom of the sixth inning in a glimpse of what was to come in the day’s regularly scheduled matchup.

Missouri held A&M to one unearned run on four hits in the second game of the series for an 8-1 victory, evening the series ahead of the finale at 5 p.m. Sunday.

The Aggies (31-18, 11-12) had their scoring chances in Game 2 but failed to capitalize on them against Missouri starting pitcher Jordan Weber (8-7) and reliever Taylor Pannell, who recorded the final two outs.

“I could tell by the start of that first game that we just have a propensity to come out not always ready to go from the very first pitch, and I could feel it in the finish of the first game,” A&M coach Trisha Ford said. “At some point, I told [the team] we’ve got to grow up and put a team away, come out focused ready to go for however many innings you’re going to play in a day.”

The Aggies put runners on first and second with one out or less in the second, third and fourth innings but squandered each opportunity. Trailing 3-0 in the fifth, A&M broke the ice with a sacrifice fly from freshman second baseman Amari Harper that plated sophomore shortstop Koko Wooley.

The Tigers (31-21, 5-15), meanwhile, couldn’t mount a comeback in the finish of Game 1 that resumed in the bottom of the sixth with A&M leading 6-2. But Missouri got started offensively from the get-go in Game 2 as sophomore catcher Julia Crenshaw laced an 0-2 offering to right-center field for a two-out, RBI double in the top of the first.

In the third, Missouri got a bit of help from A&M when sophomore center fielder Allie Enright and senior right fielder Morgan Smith ran into each other while pursuing a fly ball that, if caught, would have ended the inning. Instead, it dropped, and two runners crossed home plate for a 3-0 Missouri lead.

Leading 3-1 entering the sixth, the Tigers added some insurance with a two-run double by junior designated player Riley Frizell. Missouri then had its most productive frame in the seventh as Crenshaw collected her third hit of the game and second RBI on a single through the left side for a 6-1 lead. Frizell followed with a two-run single, giving her three hits and four RBIs as the Tigers banged out 10 hits against A&M starter Madison Preston (4-2), who threw a complete game.

“They capitalized when they needed to, and we had a couple of errors that didn’t help, but I think overall they just put the ball in play and made us play defense and got hits when they needed to,” A&M junior catcher Julia Cottrill said.

Preston allowed eight runs (six earned) on 10 hits and four walks with nine strikeouts.

“They executed pretty much every time I made a mistake, and they even executed when I didn’t,” Preston said.

Weber lasted 6 1/3 innings to earn the win, striking out two and walking five while giving up one unearned run on four hits.

A&M’s lineup has seen the addition of senior left fielder Star Ferguson this week as she made her seventh and eighth starts of the season against Missouri. Over the past four games, Ferguson is 4 for 12 at the plate while making a run-saving grab in the outfield Friday.

“Star at Ole Miss did a really nice job,” Ford said. “She continues to work hard in practice and working on her game. ... She’s done a really good job for us out there.”