The 24th-ranked Texas A&M softball team will host Louisiana-Lafayette at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Davis Diamond in a midweek national headliner.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (30-10) are leading the Sun Belt Conference at 11-1 and are just outside the coaches’ Top 25 rankings. The also are ranked 10th in the NCAA’s RPI, which the NCAA tournament selection committee will use next month in determining the 64-team field and seeds.

Louisiana, which lost to 18th-ranked Baylor 2-1 on Tuesday in Waco, is by far the highest-ranked team left on A&M’s regular-season schedule. The Aggies, who are 21st in the RPI, have a 6-11 record against teams ranked ahead of them.

The winner will strengthen its chances of getting selected as one of the NCAA tournament’s 16 regional hosts, something Louisiana hasn’t done since 2016 and A&M since 2018.

“I won’t even talk about it with the team,” A&M first-year coach Trisha Ford said when asked about the postseason implications of Wednesday’s game. “I preach so hard that I don’t care who’s on the other side of the dugout. I don’t really care if [we’re playing] the No. 1 team or the 250th team. If we come out and play Aggie softball, we’ll be in every single game.”

Louisiana head coach Gerry Glasco, who is 235-63 in his sixth season, was A&M’s hitting coach from 2015-17.

A&M sophomore shortstop Koko Wooley was the Southeastern Conference player of the week and freshman left fielder Keely Williams was the league’s freshman of the week.

Louisiana sophomore designated hitter Laney Credeur (.510, 5 HRs, 16 RBIs for the season) was the Sun Belt player of the week and sophomore Sam Landry (11-4, 2.29 ERA) the league’s pitcher of the week.