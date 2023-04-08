Texas A&M’s Julia Cottrill had Trinity Cannon’s back, which helped the Aggie softball team break Mississippi State’s in grabbing a 9-1, six-inning victory in Southeastern Conference play Saturday night at Davis Diamond.

Cottrill came through with a pair of two-out, run-scoring singles in helping 24th-ranked A&M (23-13, 6-7) build a comfortable 5-1 lead. Cannon twice failed to get a runner home from third, but Cottrill picked up her teammate in the third by singling sharply into left field then did it again in the third by bouncing a hard grounder off the pitcher.

“That’s my job, being behind Trinity is to pick her up, and she does it when she’s behind me, too,” Cottrill said. “That was really my mindset, just pick up Trinity.”

Cottrill made it hard on herself the first time, falling behind 0-2, but she got a pitch she could pull into left field.

“I’m not trying to do too much,” the junior catcher said. “I’m just trying to really keep it simple and get the run across.”

Shoddy defense by Mississippi State (23-13, 14, 3-6) helped A&M score two runs in the first inning. Cottrill’s clutch hits gave the Aggies breathing room, then A&M sealed the opener of the three-game series with four runs in the sixth.

Cannon fittingly did the walk-off honors with a line out to left field to score the final run on a sacrifice fly. She also plated the first run with a fielder’s choice in the first.

“[Cannon] has just been on fire for us and just had a little bit of a bump in the road tonight,” A&M coach Trisha Ford said. “She comes up big that last at-bat and gets us a sacrifice fly.”

Ford said she was especially pleased with the way Cottrill bounced back from a couple bad swings in the third inning to give A&M a 3-1 lead.

“Getting that run in for us I thought was huge,” Ford said. “I thought Julia did a really good job of refocusing.”

It was only the fourth time Cottrill has batted behind Cannon in the order, while Cannon has batted behind Cottrill 25 times.

“There’s been plenty of times where [Cannon] has helped Julia,” Ford said. “Those two I think really work well together, and it’s kind of like a sisterhood. They have each other’s back. We stack them together, because we think that’s a nightmare to pitch to.”

Cannon leads A&M in RBIs with 22, one more than Cottrill. Both players drove in more runs Saturday than Mississippi State, which mustered only three hits. A&M starting pitcher Emily Leavitt (8-4) threw 4 2/3 innings for the victory, striking out two and walking one while allowing two hits. Fellow right-hander Shaylee Ackerman mopped up, also striking out two and walking one as the senior earned her third save.

Mississippi State scored in the fifth. Macy Graf singled and moved to second on a wild pitch. A&M sophomore shortstop Koko Wooley couldn’t corral a grounder to her left, and the throw in from center fielder Allie Enright got away, allowing Graf to score. Leavitt bounced back to retire the next two batters but walked leadoff hitter Chloe Malau’ulu to end her night. Ackerman entered the game and induced a weak inning-ending grounder.

A&M, which had only five hits through five innings, roughed up senior reliever Grace Fagan with four hits in the sixth, and the lone out she got was a line drive. Fagan had pitched only 1/3 of an inning in SEC play.

A&M scored two runs in the first despite only one hit, a leadoff single by freshman Keely Williams. Wooley grounded sharply to third baseman Graf, who made a nice pick up but threw the ball away, leaving runners at second and third. Williams scored when Mississippi State unsuccessfully tried to retire her on Cannon’s grounder. The Bulldogs did get an out at the plate on Cottrill’s grounder, but Wooley scored on freshman Aiyana Coleman’s sacrifice fly. Coleman added an RBI double in the fifth after Cottrill’s RBI single.

NOTES — Game 2 will be 2 p.m. Sunday and the finale that will be televised by the SEC Network will be at 6 p.m. Monday. ... A&M freshman Amari Harper thought she had an RBI single in the fourth, but the umpire ruled she stepped out of the box toward the plate. ... Mississippi State started two freshmen, one sophomore and seven seniors. A&M started four freshmen, three sophomores, three juniors and no seniors. ... It was the sixth straight game A&M failed to hit a homer.

Texas A&M 9, Mississippi State 1 (6 innings)

Mississippi State;000;010;—;1;3;3

Texas A&M;201;024;—;9;9;2

Aspen Wesley, Grace Fagan (6), Bri Bower (6) and Riley Hull; Emily Leavitt, Shaylee Ackerman (5) and Julia Cottrill.

W — Leavitt (8-4). L — Wesley (5-5). S — Ackerman (3).

Leading hitters — MSU: Macy Graf 1-2. A&M: Cottrill 2-3, 2 RBIs; Keely Williams 2-3; Aiyana Coleman 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs

Records: MSU (23-14, 3-6); A&M (23-13, 6-7)