First-year Texas A&M softball coach Trisha Ford has preached consistency since arriving in Aggieland.

The 23rd-ranked Aggies showed that in sweeping Mississippi State in a Southeastern Conference series last week at Davis Diamond. They followed that with a 4-2 nonconference victory over Louisiana-Lafayette on Wednesday night in a key matchup of teams trying to improve their resume for next month’s NCAA tournament.

A&M (26-13, 8-7) will try to build on that at South Carolina (27-12, 4-8) this weekend in the first of three straight SEC series against nonranked opponents. The Aggies will play at 12th-place Ole Miss (24-18, 3-9) next week before finishing SEC play against last-place Missouri (24-18, 3-12).

A&M has fared well on the road, winning series at Arkansas (28-12, 9-6) and Kentucky (25-10-1, 7-5), which were both in the top 15 at the time. A&M won its four conference road games this season by scoring in 15 of 24 innings.

“Any team that punches first and continually punches usually takes the momentum late in the game,” Ford said. “Great, great teams can absorb the punches and punch late in the game. I don’t know if we are honestly there yet. So we have to punch, punch, punch and keep punching. I think when we do that, that’s when we are at our best.”

A&M, picked to finish 12th in the SEC, already has won two more conference games than last season. South Carolina, though, could rival A&M for the league’s biggest surprise with a strong finish. The Gamecocks have won one more SEC game than last season. South Carolina, which finished last the last two years, was a unanimous choice by the coaches to do so again. The Gamecocks took two of three games from 11th-ranked Florida two weekends ago.

South Carolina doesn’t have eye-opening statistics. The Gamecocks are hitting .286, good for seventh in the SEC. A&M ranks ninth at .283. A&M has 33 homers, one more than South Carolina. The Gamecocks have stolen a league-best 82 bases on 98 attempts. A&M is only 44 of 53.

“We’ve got five pitchers that I think can give them heck,” Ford said. “So I think that’s going to be our task, to keep them at bay and allow our hitters enough time to come out and execute.”

A&M’s earned run average of 2.34 ranks eighth in the SEC. South Carolina is next to last at 3.32. The Gamecocks like the Aggies pitch by committee with six pitchers having started at least three games and thrown 25 innings each. Senior Donnie Gobourne (7-2, 4 saves, 2.85 ERA, 66.2 IP, 117 Ks, 35 BBs) leads the way and came within a strike of no-hitting Florida, settling for a one-hitter in the 3-0 victory while striking out 15. Gobourne, who transferred from Florida Atlantic, averages 12.9 strikeouts per seven innings to lead the nation.

South Carolina is coming off a heartbreaking 4-3 loss to sixth-ranked Clemson. Clemson’s Valerie Cagle hit a three-run homer in the top of the seventh with two outs on a 1-2 pitch to beat the Gamecocks.

A&M is bidding for its first four-game winning streak in SEC play since the 2018 season when it salvaged the last game of the series at LSU then swept 12th-ranked Auburn at home. The Aggies weren’t able to build on that, getting swept at 18th-ranked Alabama to end the regular season then losing to 25th-ranked Mississippi State at the SEC tournament, but A&M’s 13-11 league record and 27-5 nonconference record was enough to earn it a No. 15 seed for the NCAA tournament and right to host regionals at recently opened Davis Diamond.

A&M’s victory over ULL paid dividends as it moved up three spots to 18th in the NCAA’s RPI rankings, which the NCAA tournament selection committee will use in determining the field and the top 16 seeds who will host regionals.

“You feed off everything that happened tonight,” said A&M junior first baseman Trinity Cannon, who had two hits against ULL, including a home run. “You look at your timing. You look at the defense. You look at stuff like that and just work on the details.”

• NOTES — A&M and South Carolina will play at 5 p.m. Friday, 1 p.m. Saturday and noon Sunday. ... A&M is in sixth place in the SEC standings, a half game behind Auburn (30-12, 7-5) and Kentucky and a half game ahead of LSU (33-8, 6-6), Florida (29-10, 6-6) and Alabama (29-12, 6-6). ... South Carolina is celebrating alumni weekend and will honor the 1983 team that reached the Women’s College World Series before Saturday’s game.