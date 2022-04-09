No. 21 LSU's hot start lifts it to 11-8 win over Texas A&M softball team

Texas A&M freshman Emiley Kennedy pitched a flawless four innings of relief, but it was too little too late as the 21st-ranked LSU softball team’s hot start carried it to a 11-8 victory over the Aggies on Saturday in Southeastern Conference play at Davis Diamond.

“I’m proud of our kids for fighting,” A&M head coach Jo Evans said. “I would be extremely disappointed if we quit and gave up in that situation. It’s really a challenging situation to be in and doesn’t feel good to anybody.”

LSU (24-15, 5-6) led 8-0 after the top of the second and tacked on three more runs in the top of the third.

The Aggies (23-14, 2-9) tried to answer with six runs over the second and third innings, but scoring for both teams came to a screeching halt after the third as Kennedy and LSU’s Ali Kilponen, who relieved starter Shelbi Sunseri, commanded the circle over three scoreless innings.

“When we put Kennedy out there, we really felt like we had a chance to win the game,” Evans said. “So what I hope is that our kids continue to learn from this.”

A&M tried to convert Kennedy’s shutout work into a victory with a seventh-inning rally but could only tack on two more runs.

“It was a good day ... coming out and giving my team a chance to come back and score runs was great,” Kennedy said.

A&M called upon Kennedy was after senior starter Kayla Poynter and sophomore Grace Uribe struggled to wrangle in the Tigers (24-15, 5-6).

LSU opened the scoring on Taylor Pleasants’ RBI double followed by two sacrifice flies in the first.

“We struggled. In the first inning, we don’t make a catch that ends up costing us,” Evans said. “We had a chance to get out of that first inning with no runs scored against, us and that made it tough on Poynter because you extend the inning.”

Uribe relieved Poynter to start the second, but the Tigers broke open the game by scoring on a passed ball, Pleasants’ two-run double and Sunseri’s two-run homer for an 8-0 lead.

A&M’s Rylen Wiggins hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the second to cut into LSU’s lead. But in the top of the third, LSU’s Ciara Briggs loaded the bases after getting walked by Poynter, who came back in for Uribe, then Pleasants cleared the bases with her third double in three innings for an 11-2 lead.

“I thought that they came out, and they took their walks,” Evans said. “They were locked in. Sometimes you have those kind of outings, which is tough on the pitcher.”

The Aggies fought to stay in the game by scoring four runs in the bottom of the third. Koko Wooley led off with a single, then Trinity Cannon walked and Makinzy Herzog singled to load the bases with no outs. LSU brought in Kilponen, who threw a wild pitch that allowed Wooley to score and the other baserunners to advance a base, then walked Morgan Smith to reload the bases. Cannon and Herzog then both scored on another wild pitch, and Katie Dack later drove in Smith with a sacrifice fly to cut LSU’s lead to 11-6.

“To put up four runs in an inning against a good ball club like this, you can’t get too greedy,” Evans said. “It’d be great to just keep going through the lineup, but we had our opportunities. I thought we did a good job on being aggressive with the wild pitches, and four runs in that inning made a huge difference.”

A&M continued its comeback campaign in the seventh when Wiggins ripped a two-run home run to center field. It was the sophomore’s 10th homer of the season.

“She’s such a good hitter,” Evans said. “You can’t keep that kid down for long. I think it just got her to relax a little bit and not try to do too much. On a day where she doesn’t try to do too much, she gets two home runs.”

But the rally fell short after Kilponen struck out Dack and forced Cayden Baker to ground out, stranding Mayce Allen at second base after her double.

Wiggins and Wooley each went 2 for 3 while Wiggins had four RBIs.

Pleasants led the Tigers at the plate, going 3 for 4 with six RBIs. Sunseri went 1 for 3 with two RBIs.

The teams will wrap up the three-game series at noon Sunday.

“I just want to see us fight,” Evans said. “I thought Kennedy was phenomenal. We’ll throw everything at the kitchen sink to get a win here.”

